Affordable housing forums held across Palm Beach County ahead of Nov. 8 vote
Finding affordable housing has been an ongoing challenge in the state of Florida. Palm Beach County is working to do something about it by encouraging residents to vote for a $200 million housing bond initiative on the ballot on Nov. 8. The bond and Smart Housing Plan would address the...
Kings Point resident hopes FEMA will help him after tornado rips roof off his home
DELRAY BEACH. Fla. (CBS12) — It's been exactly two weeks ago that a tornado ripped into some of the condo buildings at Kings Point, west of Delray Beach. We caught up with one man who lived through this nightmare and is trying to put his life back together. "All...
In the wake of Kings Point tornado damage, HOA attorney urges Floridians to have a disaster plan
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the residents of Kings Point continue to pick up the pieces, a local HOA lawyer explained why this is the time for all Florida residents to dot their I's and cross their T's when it comes to their plan in case a natural disaster strikes again.
Palm Beach County schools collect donations for students impacted by Ian
As schools in Southwest Florida work to get back on track after Hurricane Ian, support is pouring in from across the state and the country. That includes some special donation drives and fundraisers in Palm Beach County public schools. School supplies like glue, pencils, and markers all being collected at...
Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach Co. ahead of deadline
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off. Tuesday, the city of Fort Pierce was once again offering financial help to eligible city residents, and...
Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted
Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point
October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
Sundy Village Donates $12,000 to Palm Beach County Public Schools
In its second year, the developer behind Sundy Village, Pebb Capital, helps area kids by funding needed school supplies and sponsors the Atlantic High School Eagles. Delray Beach, FL ―Diversified, multi-strategy real estate and private equity investment firm Pebb Capital is continuing its commitment to the local Delray Beach community, the future home of its transformative Sundy Village mixed-use project. To mark its role in the area, Pebb Capital organized its second Back-to-School donation, with $12,000 of much need supplies and support for local elementary, middle and high school students in Delray Beach. Further, it is a sponsor of the Atlantic High School Eagles football team for the 2022-23 academic year, a key opportunity to positively impact those in the academic setting.
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter
Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon. The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1. Police said earlier in the day that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road, along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road, were both closed due to severe flooding.
Free Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 15
When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. Why: Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) Collection Day. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) offers the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents (ID’s required) an environmentally safe way to dispose of hazardous household waste.
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison for the man who killed 14 children and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. "I just don't think anything else is appropriate...
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure
After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
Property tax rate unchanged in Lake Worth Beach, but revenues will jump nearly $2 million
LAKE WORTH BEACH — General fund spending in Lake Worth Beach will increase nearly 8.5% in the next fiscal year under the city's operating budget of $184.1 million that was approved Sept. 22. The 2023 budget — about 8% higher than in 2022 when it was $170 million —...
Jupiter beachgoers: Crosswalk on A1A 'unsafe'
To get to Jupiter Beach, David Mayers and his neighbors on Ocean Way have to cross A1A. Cars and trucks in the area don’t always stop when walkers enter the crosswalks, even though pedestrians have the right-of-way. “You put a foot out in the street to show them that...
Port of Palm Beach plan would increase cruises, cargo
A major expansion is in the works for the Port of Palm Beach, mainly to increase and enhance cargo traffic, operations and storage. The draft of the 20-year plan would expand the port and improve the channels where ships move through. Right now, port officials said the existing infrastructure of...
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
