In its second year, the developer behind Sundy Village, Pebb Capital, helps area kids by funding needed school supplies and sponsors the Atlantic High School Eagles. Delray Beach, FL ―Diversified, multi-strategy real estate and private equity investment firm Pebb Capital is continuing its commitment to the local Delray Beach community, the future home of its transformative Sundy Village mixed-use project. To mark its role in the area, Pebb Capital organized its second Back-to-School donation, with $12,000 of much need supplies and support for local elementary, middle and high school students in Delray Beach. Further, it is a sponsor of the Atlantic High School Eagles football team for the 2022-23 academic year, a key opportunity to positively impact those in the academic setting.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO