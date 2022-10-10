ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Wellington, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
wflx.com

More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes

After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off. Tuesday, the city of Fort Pierce was once again offering financial help to eligible city residents, and...
FORT PIERCE, FL
bocamag.com

Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted

Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point

October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Lois Frankel
bocaratontribune.com

Sundy Village Donates $12,000 to Palm Beach County Public Schools

In its second year, the developer behind Sundy Village, Pebb Capital, helps area kids by funding needed school supplies and sponsors the Atlantic High School Eagles. Delray Beach, FL ―Diversified, multi-strategy real estate and private equity investment firm Pebb Capital is continuing its commitment to the local Delray Beach community, the future home of its transformative Sundy Village mixed-use project. To mark its role in the area, Pebb Capital organized its second Back-to-School donation, with $12,000 of much need supplies and support for local elementary, middle and high school students in Delray Beach. Further, it is a sponsor of the Atlantic High School Eagles football team for the 2022-23 academic year, a key opportunity to positively impact those in the academic setting.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon. The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1. Police said earlier in the day that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road, along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road, were both closed due to severe flooding.
JUPITER, FL
treasurecoast.com

Free Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 15

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. Why: Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) Collection Day. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) offers the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents (ID’s required) an environmentally safe way to dispose of hazardous household waste.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure

After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Jupiter beachgoers: Crosswalk on A1A 'unsafe'

To get to Jupiter Beach, David Mayers and his neighbors on Ocean Way have to cross A1A. Cars and trucks in the area don’t always stop when walkers enter the crosswalks, even though pedestrians have the right-of-way. “You put a foot out in the street to show them that...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Port of Palm Beach plan would increase cruises, cargo

A major expansion is in the works for the Port of Palm Beach, mainly to increase and enhance cargo traffic, operations and storage. The draft of the 20-year plan would expand the port and improve the channels where ships move through. Right now, port officials said the existing infrastructure of...
PALM BEACH, FL

