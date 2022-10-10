I have such a jumble of thoughts and feelings as I sit down to write this. What do I say to someone I never met?. We’re coming up on the third anniversary of losing you. We weren’t far along on our journey yet – only 9ish weeks – but something happened and you rested instead of grew. We tried so hard, for so long, for you but I still felt unprepared – how would I find enough love to share between you and your big sister? Was I ready for the big life changes that came with bringing a tiny one back into our lives? Somehow, when we found out you’d never join our family, all of the misgivings and worry were replaced with complete and total grief.

