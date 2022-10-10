Read full article on original website
WSMV
Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For eight seasons, Rachel Stacy has worked at Dollywood as a Senior Team Lead baking cookies, large apple pies and cupcakes. However, that was all about to change. Stacy’s acting agent called and told her that she was selected by a production company looking for its...
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
AOL Corp
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton
Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Country singer Hardy hospitalized after Tennessee tour bus crash, ‘significant injuries’
Hardy and his touring team were hospitalized after a tour bus crash, the country singer announced Sunday. The “One Beer” hitmaker said all four people on the bus, including himself, were treated “for significant injuries.” Hardy was released from the hospital, but the bus driver remains hospitalized.
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Bride shocks husband and guests with dramatic transformation during wedding day
One bride-to-be decided to have a dramatic haircut on the morning of her wedding, much to her groom's surprise. We all know a lot of prep goes into planning a wedding, from the dress to the decorations, to the mid-morning hair chop. Okay, maybe not the last one, but it...
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings
Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.
Husband arranges surprise announcement from the pilot for his wife who just beat cancer
Jyrl Oldham was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant. She had her baby and started treatment. Her husband arranged this surprise after she beat it.
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
‘Survivor 43’: Nneka Talks Struggling in That Challenge, Bonding With Cody, and More
Nneka Ejere talks about her strong social game on 'Survivor 43' while struggling to perform in challenges.
momcollective.com
Dear Middle Daughter…
I have such a jumble of thoughts and feelings as I sit down to write this. What do I say to someone I never met?. We’re coming up on the third anniversary of losing you. We weren’t far along on our journey yet – only 9ish weeks – but something happened and you rested instead of grew. We tried so hard, for so long, for you but I still felt unprepared – how would I find enough love to share between you and your big sister? Was I ready for the big life changes that came with bringing a tiny one back into our lives? Somehow, when we found out you’d never join our family, all of the misgivings and worry were replaced with complete and total grief.
A NICU nurse was so loving to their baby, the parents asked her to be godmother
She needed to be in his life.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for October 11, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. If you sit around thinking about “When I Get To Heaven”, John Prine here might be the answer! John Prine is as sweet as can be, he just needs a little time to get warmed up to you. He is about two years old, and loves to play. He is learning a lot with the help of some treats, and a lot more commands are in his future! John Prine weighs 38 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
booktrib.com
A Second Chance at Love and Moving on From Tragedy
What if the only way to move forward was to look back? In her latest romance, The Corey Effect, author Casey Dembowski teaches us the value of closure and what it truly means to earn a second chance. Andi Scott is stuck. And she knows it. Not only is her...
pethelpful.com
Bulldog Who Loves Getting Attention From Local Boarding School Girls Is a True Stud
Every now and again, you'll meet someone who has a special kind of charm, a certain je ne sais quois that makes them practically irresistible. This English Bulldog named Harry is exactly like that! He loves getting attention from his friends and loved ones, but now he has TikTok fans to love on him, too.
PETS・
