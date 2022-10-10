ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wvua23.com

Tider Insider: Oct. 11, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M, which was closer-than-expected. We’ll give you our main takeaways on that and assess the Instagram drama surrounding Crimson Tide defensive back, Eli Ricks. Then, we will preview Alabama’s game with No. 6 Tennessee and give you are game predictions. Also, the Crimson Tide stay hot on the recruiting trail, and Alabama soccer stays hot on field. We’ll also answer viewer questions, on the phone and through e-mail.
wvua23.com

Alabama announces homecoming week events

Next week Tuscaloosa will be awash with even more crimson than usual, as the University of Alabama celebrates homecoming week ahead of the Oct. 22 game against Mississippi State. Here’s what’s happening when:. Sunday, Oct. 16. Roll Tide Run. Race begins at 4 p.m. Warm-up/check-in time is 3...
wvua23.com

Don't get swindled buying football tickets

TUSCALOOSA – People have been rolling into town since mid-week to get ready for the Texas A&M football game this weekend. Ticket prices are actually lower than people predicted. Fans said this is going to be the biggest home game of the year, especially after how AandM beat Alabama...
wvua23.com

Alabama Fire College hosts statewide drills this week

TUSCALOOSA – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and first responders from across the state are at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa participating in special training. As many as 40 special operations teams are in Tuscaloosa so they can evaluate their preparedness and improve performance. “The main purpose...
wvua23.com

Want to tailgate with style? Do what these folks did

TUSCALOOSA – Coaches Corner RV Park celebrated the day before the big game in style. People gathered together for hamburgers and hot dogs. They also had a potluck, with side dishes likes potato salad. The Bama fans sat in their lawn chairs as they enjoyed some live music, performed...
wvua23.com

Visit Tuscaloosa announces new VP of marketing, communications

Visit Tuscaloosa has a new vice president of marketing and communications beginning Thursday, the organization announced today. Jimmy Hart has nearly 20 years of experience in the field, and is responsible for the University of Alabama’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign. Hart was hired at UA in...
wvua23.com

Wanna apply to Alabama? You can do it for free Oct. 17-21

The University of Alabama is taking part in Free App Week, meaning the college is waiving application fees for most prospective students between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. Free App Week helps ensure students facing financial difficulties can still apply for college. “Over the last two years, UA welcomed a...
wvua23.com

Renovations complete at the Bama Theatre

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa is boasting some new features after undergoing a monthslong renovation. Now, the building is back in action with its 1930s charm alongside some modern comfort. Paintings on the wall and the room design stayed the same, while theater seating and...
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa City Schools holds series of community forums

TUSCALOOSA-Tuscaloosa City Schools invited parents, students and members of the community to Northridge High School on Monday for a discussion on the climate and culture within the school system. It was the first of a three-part series focused on creating an open space so parents can talk about any issues...
wvua23.com

Kentuck Festival of the Arts happening Oct 15-16

The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts will celebrate creativity and imagination this weekend, with work from over 270 artists from painters to broom makers, and everything in between. There will be artist demonstrations, spoken word demonstrations, activities for children and live music, including performances from Grammy Award-winning artist...
wvua23.com

Family remembers uncle, friend shot to death Saturday

Two men are dead and the son of one of victims is behind bars charged with the murders. The shooting happened on 20th street at the home of one of the victim’s in West Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators said 30-year-old Devin Martez Quinzy of Moundville...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

