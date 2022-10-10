Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M, which was closer-than-expected. We’ll give you our main takeaways on that and assess the Instagram drama surrounding Crimson Tide defensive back, Eli Ricks. Then, we will preview Alabama’s game with No. 6 Tennessee and give you are game predictions. Also, the Crimson Tide stay hot on the recruiting trail, and Alabama soccer stays hot on field. We’ll also answer viewer questions, on the phone and through e-mail.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO