kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
kiwaradio.com
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Firefighters Handle Three Monday Fire Calls; George Handles One On Tuesday
Ireton, Iowa — One area fire department had no fewer than three fire calls in one day on Monday, October 10th, 2022. According to Ireton Fire Chief Richard Steckelberg, the first call went out about 1:15 p.m. for a field fire at 2378 480th Street. He tells us that the fire involved less than an acre of harvested cornstalks, and they put it out with water. No injuries were reported. Steckelberg says the cause appeared to be a carelessly discarded cigarette. He says they were there for 45 minutes.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
nwestiowa.com
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle
Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
kiwaradio.com
Harvest And The Upcoming Rut Mean Deer Are On The Move; Don’t Veer For Deer
Klondike, Iowa — Law enforcement and DNR officials are reminding people that deer are on the move and are causing car accidents, sometimes even with injuries. This weekend, a deer and a car tangled near Klondike in far western Lyon County, sending an Inwood woman to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, in the 5:00 a.m. hour, 32-year-old Toni Frahm of Inwood was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan westbound and struck a deer that was in the roadway. The vehicle’s airbags were deployed due to impact and Frahm was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids with leg pain.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence
A Storm Lake man received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. According to the BV County Attorneys Office, 29-year-old Albert Quintana previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony...and 2nd Offense Operating While Intoxicated, an aggravated misdemeanor. Quintana received a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for two years.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man jailed for OWI by Boyden
BOYDEN—A 22-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, near Boyden on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Cristian Olivares Barranco stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Jeep for speeding at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kiwi Avenue two miles east of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
