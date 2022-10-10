Read full article on original website
University Orthopedics adds Dr. Vamsy Bobba to spine center
East Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics has added Vamsy Bobba, MD, to its Center for Spine Health, according to an Oct. 11 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Bobba is a spine surgeon who specializes in cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine conditions, and will treat patients across three locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Dr. Jeffrey MacMillan brings orthopedic surgery to Kimball Hospital
Kimball (Neb.) Health Services is adding orthopedic surgeon Jeffrey MacMillan, MD, and his assistant and business partner Karen Wenner, APRN, DNP, to its staff, marking the beginning of orthopedic care at Kimball, according to an Oct. 11 report from News Channel Nebraska. Dr. MacMillan and Ms. Wenner will begin practicing...
Hospital for Special Surgery partners on needle guidance system
New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery has partnered with medical device company Lumoptik to develop epidural and pain management solutions for orthopedic and neurology procedures. Lumoptik's BrightPoint epidural needle guidance system helps physicians better perform epidurals. Lumpotik will work with the Hospital for Special Surgery's department of anesthesia and...
Georgia orthopedic surgeon named VP of county medical society
The Colquitt County Medical Society named orthopedic surgeon Franky Davis, MD, as vice president for the 2022-23 term, the Moultrie Observer reported Oct. 12. Dr. Davis will lead the organization with pathologist Cory Porteus, DO, who was named president. The CCMS unites physicians across the region to promote medicine and improving public health in Southwest Georgia. It also represents the interests of physicians in Colquitt County.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on Michigan orthopedic facility with ASC
Healthcare project management services company Hammes Healthcare broke ground on a 117,000-square-foot Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. The new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center will house advanced orthopedic care, an orthopedic ASC, physician and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and orthopedic urgent care. Hammes is Spectrum's representative for...
Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom performs first 3D-printed spinal implant surgery in New Jersey
Geoffrey Appelboom, MD, performed the first 3D printed patient-specific spinal implant procedure in New Jersey at Paterson-based St. Joseph's Health, according to an Oct. 11 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Appelboom used a personalized implant to replace a diseased disc in a patient suffering from chronic pain. Dr. Appelboom...
Christus' $35M orthopedic center opens in Texas
The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview, Texas opened Oct 13, the Longview News-Journal reported. Construction on the project began in 2021 and added 27,000 square feet to Christus Good Shepherd Health System's NorthPark campus. The full NorthPark expansion is expected to be completed by the end of fall 2023.
