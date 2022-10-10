The Colquitt County Medical Society named orthopedic surgeon Franky Davis, MD, as vice president for the 2022-23 term, the Moultrie Observer reported Oct. 12. Dr. Davis will lead the organization with pathologist Cory Porteus, DO, who was named president. The CCMS unites physicians across the region to promote medicine and improving public health in Southwest Georgia. It also represents the interests of physicians in Colquitt County.

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO