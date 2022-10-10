Read full article on original website
Report: Much of West Alabama lacking in maternity care
Millions of women in the U.S. live in what’s considered a maternity care desert, and West Alabama is no exception. These deserts happen when women can’t get appropriate medical care because they don’t live close to a hospital, birth center or OBGYNs. Without easy access to quality...
Don’t get swindled buying football tickets
TUSCALOOSA – People have been rolling into town since mid-week to get ready for the Texas A&M football game this weekend. Ticket prices are actually lower than people predicted. Fans said this is going to be the biggest home game of the year, especially after how AandM beat Alabama...
Florida shrimpers focus on getting battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of both a major shrimping fleet and a lifestyle battered by Hurricane Ian. The ferocious wind and powerful storm surge from Ian threw several dozen...
Worlds of Work returning to Shelton State Thursday, Friday
The Worlds of Work Career Expo is back at Shelton State Community College for the first time since 2019 this week, bringing with it industry leaders showcasing what they’re about for more than 4,000 students around West Alabama. The expo, happening Thursday and Friday, offers ninth graders a look...
Northport mayor helps hurricane Ian victims
NORTHPORT — Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is serious about helping others. “I made a vow that if something nearby that was a disaster would happen, I would help,” Herndon said. Now, Herndon is making a difference in a city with nearly the same name: North Port, Florida. Mayor...
Tider Insider: Oct. 11, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M, which was closer-than-expected. We’ll give you our main takeaways on that and assess the Instagram drama surrounding Crimson Tide defensive back, Eli Ricks. Then, we will preview Alabama’s game with No. 6 Tennessee and give you are game predictions. Also, the Crimson Tide stay hot on the recruiting trail, and Alabama soccer stays hot on field. We’ll also answer viewer questions, on the phone and through e-mail.
Visit Tuscaloosa announces new VP of marketing, communications
Visit Tuscaloosa has a new vice president of marketing and communications beginning Thursday, the organization announced today. Jimmy Hart has nearly 20 years of experience in the field, and is responsible for the University of Alabama’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign. Hart was hired at UA in...
Alabama Fire College hosts statewide drills this week
TUSCALOOSA – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and first responders from across the state are at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa participating in special training. As many as 40 special operations teams are in Tuscaloosa so they can evaluate their preparedness and improve performance. “The main purpose...
Wanna apply to Alabama? You can do it for free Oct. 17-21
The University of Alabama is taking part in Free App Week, meaning the college is waiving application fees for most prospective students between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. Free App Week helps ensure students facing financial difficulties can still apply for college. “Over the last two years, UA welcomed a...
Want to tailgate with style? Do what these folks did
TUSCALOOSA – Coaches Corner RV Park celebrated the day before the big game in style. People gathered together for hamburgers and hot dogs. They also had a potluck, with side dishes likes potato salad. The Bama fans sat in their lawn chairs as they enjoyed some live music, performed...
Check out this month’s Spooktacular events at the Tuscaloosa Public Library
The Tuscaloosa Public Library is hosting events from gaming sessions to storytimes to book clubs for people of all ages throughout October. And ending the month is a spooky fall festival for families. Spooktacular is happening Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TPL parking lot and...
Kentuck Festival of the Arts happening Oct 15-16
The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts will celebrate creativity and imagination this weekend, with work from over 270 artists from painters to broom makers, and everything in between. There will be artist demonstrations, spoken word demonstrations, activities for children and live music, including performances from Grammy Award-winning artist...
It’s Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue has big plans
It’s Fire Prevention Week, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is focused on ensuring you have a home escape plan for your family. “One of the most important tips that we’re going to talk about this week is having a home escape plan and making sure that plan in place,” said TFR’s Holly Whigham. “Making sure you talk with your family about what you’re going to do in case of a fire. Where are you going to go and where are you going to meet.”
Tuscaloosa City Schools holds series of community forums
TUSCALOOSA-Tuscaloosa City Schools invited parents, students and members of the community to Northridge High School on Monday for a discussion on the climate and culture within the school system. It was the first of a three-part series focused on creating an open space so parents can talk about any issues...
