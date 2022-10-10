It’s Fire Prevention Week, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is focused on ensuring you have a home escape plan for your family. “One of the most important tips that we’re going to talk about this week is having a home escape plan and making sure that plan in place,” said TFR’s Holly Whigham. “Making sure you talk with your family about what you’re going to do in case of a fire. Where are you going to go and where are you going to meet.”

