ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mitechnews.com

LTU, OCC Sign Engineering Transfer Agreement

SOUTHFIELD—Officials from Lawrence Technological University and Oakland Community College have announced a pre-engineering articulation agreement that will make it easier for OCC graduates to complete a bachelor’s degree in various engineering disciplines at LTU. Teams from both institutions gathered in September to celebrate the agreement and begin building...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy