rewind943.com
UPDATE: Wreck at Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard, roadway back open
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A crash with minor injuries is causing some delays at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard. The Clarksville Police Department said the wreck happened at approximately 10:24 a.m. Warfield Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction, which...
whopam.com
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal after semi stuck at College and Kraft Streets
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A semi tractor trailer was broken down at College and Kraft Streets on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch. At 4:55 p.m., southbound traffic on College/Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was backed up past Dunbar Cave Road. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
WSMV
Belmont law student dies when tree falls on her vehicle during storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), the person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
WSMV
Antioch apartment complex damaged by fire, 13 units impacted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Packard Apartments in Antioch on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported as a result of the two-alarm fire at 4501 Packard Dr. Fire department officials said around 13 units were impacted by the fire....
WSMV
Fairview residents begin clean up after straight line winds
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - People spent most of the day on Thursday cleaning up damage and debris after straight line winds blew through Wednesday afternoon. Trees snapped in half or split down the middle laid in yards along with downed powerlines. The gas station at Jingo Market is still closed,...
WSMV
One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
WSMV
Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
WSMV
Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
WSMV
1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Metropolis Parking responds after complaints about Nashville private lots
Parking in downtown Nashville is always a challenge, but NewsChannel 5 is now hearing more complaints about a parking company using license plate readers to track cars in their lot.
wnky.com
1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
smokeybarn.com
Firefighter Dashcam Captures Rollover Crash In Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – James Brown, (a local Firefighter, and Paramedic) was on his way home from his shift thinking his day was over but on his way home Brown pulled out right behind a driver who would soon add one more emergency call to his day.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
