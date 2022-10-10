ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road

A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Antioch apartment complex damaged by fire, 13 units impacted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Packard Apartments in Antioch on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported as a result of the two-alarm fire at 4501 Packard Dr. Fire department officials said around 13 units were impacted by the fire....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fairview residents begin clean up after straight line winds

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - People spent most of the day on Thursday cleaning up damage and debris after straight line winds blew through Wednesday afternoon. Trees snapped in half or split down the middle laid in yards along with downed powerlines. The gas station at Jingo Market is still closed,...
FAIRVIEW, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 24#Construction Maintenance
WSMV

One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision

A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy