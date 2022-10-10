ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane in Commack on September 17. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested

Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say. According to police, Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene.
BRENTWOOD, NY
27east.com

Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense

Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek man wanted for shoplifting

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn

The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Coffee with a Cop in Flanders set for Oct. 14

Join a conversation with a police officer over a cup of coffee on Friday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. One Stop Flanders Market and Deli at 730 Flanders Road in Flanders. This will be an opportunity for people to talk to officers that work with in the community. Community members will be able to discuss local issues and work together to solve them.
FLANDERS, NY
