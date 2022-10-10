Read full article on original website
Related
Man wanted for stealing construction vehicles in West Babylon
Police say the man then attached them to a white pickup truck and took off.
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane in Commack on September 17. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a...
News 12
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say. According to police, Holmark Garces forced a woman, who was known to him, into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue at Studley Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. and fled the scene.
Wanted for Kings Park petit larceny and criminal mischief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the man and woman who allegedly stole items and damaged a door at a Kings Park store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from 7-Elveven, located at 126 Pulaski...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ALERT CENTER: Woman wanted for stealing handbag, money from Commack yard sale
According to police, the woman stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane on Sept. 17.
27east.com
Police Cite Southampton Village Senior Citizen for Garage Sale Offense
Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
Seen Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From Walmart In Islandia
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from Walmart on Long Island. A woman stole assorted household items from the Walmart that is located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 10.
5 Officers Injured While Apprehending Suspect From Bay Shore Who Fled From Brentwood
Five police officers were injured in New York City during a pursuit and arrest that began on Long Island when a man who was allegedly holding a woman against her will fled from officers. The incident began in Brentwood when a man allegedly forced a woman who was known to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police seek man wanted for shoplifting
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
Info Outlines Scheme By Woman Charged In $40M Trademark Counterfeiting At Plainview Boutique
Just after a Long Island woman was busted for allegedly operating a trademark counterfeiting boutique, new details have emerged outlining her scheme. Suffolk County mother of four, Lindsay Castelli, age 31, of Smithtown, surrendered to the Nassau County Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday, Oct. 7, following an investigation that began in April 2021.
Police Ask Public For Help Locating Man Accused Of Unlawfully Entering Hauppauge Smoothie Shop
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of unlawfully entering a smoothie shop on Long Island. A man entered the Tropical Smoothie Café in Hauppauge through an unlocked back door at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Suffolk County Police. Authorities...
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suffolk County Police To Auction Jewelry, Tools, Electronics
Police on Long Island announced plans to hold a property auction next week. The Suffolk County Police Department said the auction will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. SCPD said the auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will...
Police Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Macy's In Lake Grove
Authorities asked the public for information about a woman who was accused of stealing merchandise from Macy's on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, on Saturday, Sept. 17, Suffolk County Police reported on Monday, Oct. 10. Suffolk County...
Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn
The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Coffee with a Cop in Flanders set for Oct. 14
Join a conversation with a police officer over a cup of coffee on Friday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. One Stop Flanders Market and Deli at 730 Flanders Road in Flanders. This will be an opportunity for people to talk to officers that work with in the community. Community members will be able to discuss local issues and work together to solve them.
Plainview Boutique Owner Nabbed For $40M Trademark Counterfeiting, Police Say
A New York woman has been charged with trademark counterfeiting after tens of millions of dollars in fake labels for such high-end brands as Gucci and Prada were allegedly found at her boutique. The combined value of the items was over $40,000,000, police said. Long Island resident Lindsay Castelli, age...
LI shop owner arrested in $40M counterfeit merchandise bust: police
A Long Island boutique owner was arrested after an investigation revealed she had sold counterfeit luxury goods worth over $40 million across the country, police said Tuesday.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0