ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

From Tom Kim and the Pope to Holly Sonders, Last Week Had Everything

By Gary Van Sickle
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVnty_0iTeF8kS00

It wasn’t an average week in golf news. Here’s a recap from Gary Van Sickle.

If last week had its own Mount Rushmore of golf, the faces chiseled into the stone would belong to Steve Stricker, Holly Sonders, Tom Kim and Pope Francis.

That is The Ranking’s way of saying it wasn’t your average week of golf news. For your convenience, the rest of this story is printed in English …

10. Every comeback has a starting point. Former Golf Channel favorite Sonders is trying to return several years after her run at Fox Sports in golf and football. On her blue-checkmark Twitter account , she describes herself as “sportscaster and bombshell” and touts, “Girls can be hot and smart.” Her Twitter photos feature her in a variety of racy poses and nothing-left-to-the-imagination lingerie. She tweets: ”About to start my own YouTube to talk about anything and everything. It’s been way too long since people have heard me speak. First topic should be … what?” Hmm. Maybe, “So what do you think about Tom Kim?”

9. Attention, big-dog college golfers. Anybody out there still want to second-guess Oklahoma State star Eugenio Chacarra’s decision to pass up the PGA Tour and go to LIV Golf? Chacarra just won the LIV Golf event in Thailand . That’s $4 million. He also played on the winning team. That’s another $750,000 . He hadn’t finished better than 24th in the 48-man fields in the first five events but now, vindication. Said Chacarra: “I feel this was the best for me and for my future. The PGA Tour University doesn’t give you much; it can give you just six events and then if you don’t play good …” LIV offered a guaranteed paycheck and the chance at a huge payday. One Twitterati noted that Chacarra still isn’t eligible for any major championships. But at the bank, his account is now major.

8. The Vatican archives were always missing one thing, an inscribed souvenir with the name of the world’s greatest golfer on it. And now … OK, it’s still missing that item, but Pope Francis does have a replica Ryder Cup inscribed with the names of Zach Johnson and Luke Donald, captains of the Ryder Cup teams that will play next year in Italy. During a media tour in Rome, they scored a private audience with Pope Francis, who did once meet a 6-month-old tiger cub at the Vatican but never that other, more famous Tiger. “Clearly, today was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Johnson.

7. How to strike the right chord with a tournament trophy: The Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament awarded a special guitar-shaped trophy to its latest champion, Steve Stricker, who beat Harrison Frazar by two strokes.

The winner’s trophy was a custom-built guitar handcrafted “from cut and processed bronze with a high polish and texture finishes in Rhodium Plate.” We all know how exclusive rhodium plate is these days. The trophy is 14 inches tall and rests on a two-tiered wooden base with an engraved skyline and title plate. The Ranking can’t wait to see how it looks in Stricker’s deer-hunting blind next to the venison jerky.

6. Anyone remember Patrick Reed? The former Masters champion finished second at the LIV Golf event in Bangkok. Congrats to the man who will now be known as Captain Asia.

5. The Battle of the Cavemen begins. As in, which men are going to cave first? That slow drumbeat you hear in the distance is the approach of next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy. The Europeans suffered a butt-whipping of great magnitude last year at Whistling Straits and since then have lost their next captain (Henrik Stenson); probable future captains (Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood) and possible players (Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia, Sam Horsfield and Pablo Larrazabal) to LIV Golf. Some beleaguered Euros are already suggesting that LIV Golf players should be allowed in the Ryder Cup even though the PGA Tour and its business partner, the DP World Tour, are trying to stamp out the rival league.

Said Jon Rahm after winning the Spanish Open: “The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV—it’s Europe versus the U.S., period. The best of each against the other. I wish they (all players) could play but it doesn’t look good.” Is the Ryder Cup the one thing that could bring the two opposing sides to the bargaining table? (The PGA Tour doesn’t run the Ryder Cup, the PGA of America does, so the answer is a polite, “No, ha-ha-ha, that’s pretty funny.”)

4. This one time, he was Patty Icemelt. Accidents happen. Patrick Cantlay, who’d shot a third-round 60, went to the 72nd hole tied with South Korea’s Tom Kim in the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. Then a major oops ensued . Cantlay hooked his drive into a bush in a ravine, then hit into a pond and finished with a triple bogey, handing Kim the victory. “Obviously, the last hole makes the whole week kind of sour,” said Cantlay. Especially considering The Ranking staff had money riding on him to win … but they’re not bitter. Much.

3. At the LIV Golf event in Bangkok, Bryson DeChambeau spoke to the media after the first round and discussed his disappointment that the Official World Golf Rankings aren’t recognizing LIV: “They’re delaying the inevitable. We’ve hit every mark in their criteria. To not get points is kinda crazy …” (Every mark? Let’s do some fact-checking: An average of 75 players in the field? Nope. Play 72 holes? Nope. A cut after 36 holes? Nope. A qualification process to get onto the tour? Big fat nope. And then there’s the shorts. … Nah, just kidding about those.)

2. Things Ben Hogan Never-Ever Said is the category. The answer is what Stricker said after winning the Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament in response to a question about what was next for him: “I’m going to go up in a tree for a while.” (Note: That’s Wisconsinese for “I’m going deer hunting.”)

1. We now join The Tom Kim era already in progress. Maybe you’d better start paying closer attention to Kim. He won the Wyndham Championship in August to get his PGA Tour card. Not a fluke. Then he was the star of the Presidents Cup while playing on the losing International side. His energy and smile and his theatrics endeared him to the fans in Charlotte that week. And now he takes down Cantlay in Vegas the day after Cantlay shot 60 on a day he shot 62. Is he merely on a heater? It doesn’t look that way, and, don’t forget, there’s a big opening in golf for a global superstar who gets people excited (nothing personal, Scottie Scheffler) since Tiger Woods’s car crash and Phil Mickelson took a job with a different company. Kim is the first player since Woods in 1996 to win twice before he turned 21, and, after Vegas, he passed ex-Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama as the highest-ranked Asian player in the world, moving up to No. 15. “I’m having fun playing the PGA Tour,” Kim said. We can see that.

Reader feedback is encouraged here and we may publish your letter (include your name and hometown). Click here to receive all the latest SI Golf news and commentary free in your inbox every morning.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
Yardbarker

LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson sarcastically retorts he 'regrets' joining rival league

Clearly, Dustin Johnson isn't having second thoughts about leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The long-time golf pro has made a pretty penny playing six events in Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league, and was crowned the tour's first individual champion on Monday. When asked about being such a big part of LIV Golf's inaugural season later in the week, DJ laid the sarcasm on thick.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Tiger Woods
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News

Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranking#Golf Channel#Fox Sports#Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Months after apologizing for Saudi Arabia comments, LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson denies doing interview

In February, four months before he would officially join LIV Golf, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson apologized for " reckless" comments he made regarding Saudi Arabia during an interview with biographer Alan Shipnuck. On Thursday, as Mickelson and others prepare to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, "Lefty" is denying not only that he ever made the comments, but even interviewed with the author.
GOLF
Golf Digest

2022 Zozo Championship tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour and a strong contingent of tour pros will make their way to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan this week for the fourth edition of the Zozo Championship. The lone PGA Tour event played in Japan features a 78-man field, four rounds and no cut. One...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

Can a golfer move their ball out of a bunker with water in it?

You're playing golf, and you find your ball in a bunker on the golf course. And it turns out, there's water in that bunker, and you ball is in the water in the bunker. Since there's normally only supposed to be sand in a bunker, does that mean a golfer can take their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
GOLF
Golf Digest

Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle

It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy