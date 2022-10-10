ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania.

Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township.

One person was flown from the scene to a hospital and four others were taken by road for medical treatment; there was no immediate word on their injuries or conditions.

State police and a fire marshal are investigating the blast.

