Key and Peele Star in New Stop Motion Film ‘Wendell & Wild’

Whether it’s a call from beyond the grave or coming from inside the house, Key and Peele have all the hair-raising, door-locking, keep-the-lights-on treats to get you and your family in the spooky season mood. Detroit-native Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are back and better than ever — only this time they’re in a stop motion feature on Netflix premiering this month.

Stop Motion

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele comes “ Wendell & Wild ,” an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

“Wendell & Wild” (left to right) Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross) and Sister Helley (voiced by Angela Bassett). Cr: Netflix © 2022 “Wendell & Wild” (left to right) Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), Father Bests (voiced by James Hong) and Wild (voiced by Jordan Peele). Cr: Netflix © 2022

“Wendell & Wild” – Raúl (voiced by Sam Zelaya). Cr: Netflix © 2022

The Cast

The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Henry Selick . He co-wrote the film with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele — who also stars as lead character alongside frequent collaborator Emmy award winning Keegan-Michael Key. Cast includes Lyric Ross as Kat, Angela Bassett as Sister Helley, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames as Buffalo Belzer.

With music by Academy Award nominee Bruno Coulais (“Les Choristes”), “Wendell & Wild” is produced by Henry Selick, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, with Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra for The Gotham Group, Kamil Oshundara, and Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw exec producing.

The post Key and Peele Star in New Stop Motion Film ‘Wendell & Wild’ appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .