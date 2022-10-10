ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key and Peele Star in New Stop Motion Film ‘Wendell & Wild’

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

Whether it’s a call from beyond the grave or coming from inside the house, Key and Peele have all the hair-raising, door-locking, keep-the-lights-on treats to get you and your family in the spooky season mood. Detroit-native Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are back and better than ever — only this time they’re in a stop motion feature on Netflix premiering this month.

Stop Motion

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele comes “ Wendell & Wild ,” an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvyv8_0iTeEHV700
“Wendell & Wild” (left to right) Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross) and Sister Helley (voiced by Angela Bassett). Cr: Netflix © 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9RlD_0iTeEHV700
“Wendell & Wild” (left to right) Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), Father Bests (voiced by James Hong) and Wild (voiced by Jordan Peele). Cr: Netflix © 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjPGY_0iTeEHV700
“Wendell & Wild” – Raúl (voiced by Sam Zelaya). Cr: Netflix © 2022

The Cast

The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Henry Selick . He co-wrote the film with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele — who also stars as lead character alongside frequent collaborator Emmy award winning Keegan-Michael Key. Cast includes Lyric Ross as Kat, Angela Bassett as Sister Helley, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames as Buffalo Belzer.

With music by Academy Award nominee Bruno Coulais (“Les Choristes”), “Wendell & Wild” is produced by Henry Selick, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, with Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra for The Gotham Group, Kamil Oshundara, and Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw exec producing.

The post Key and Peele Star in New Stop Motion Film ‘Wendell & Wild’ appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .

Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series

Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES
Collider

'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor

EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
MONTANA STATE
Vibe

Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot

Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
MOVIES
