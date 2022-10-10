Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Opioid crisis spurs study of childhood trauma
SANTA FE, N.M. — With overdose deaths sharply on the rise, the University of New Mexico has joined forces with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts for Project ECHO to help health care professionals recognize signs that children have been traumatized by adult drug abuse. "Since 2020, there has...
rrobserver.com
Planner and Grant Coordinator for Emergency Management approved for Fire Department
County Commissioner Michael Meek(Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved the creation of a new position for Fire Rescue on Oct. 12. The position is a Planner and Grant Coordinator for Emergency Management. “I am pushing at how important this is. We have hired the most talented person in emergency...
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state
The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
rrobserver.com
Socktober with RRFR: New socks and underwear for kids
During the month of October Rio Rancho Fire Rescue will be accepting new socks and underwear for children of all ages. All colors and sizes are accepted. People can drop them off at any fire station in the Metro-area. The donations will be given to local charities whose mission is...
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight across the city, homeless people setting up encampments and taking up residence wherever they see fit. Cottonwood Family Medicine Nurse practitioner and Owner, Katie Boylan says the growing problem outside her door is preventing clients from receiving the medical care they need. “They are just making a huge […]
rrobserver.com
One week left for current enrollment period for Firefighter Cadet
Rio Rancho Fire Rescue is still hiring for cadets but there is one week left for enrollment. The start date for the academy will be in 2023. The only requirements are that people be 18 with a high school diploma or have a GED at the time of applying, and no experience or EMT license required.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Governing Body Donates City-Owned Property To Habitat For Humanity
The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to donate a parcel of land on Alto Street to Habitat for Humanity in hopes of spurring more in-fill affordable housing in the city. The parcel will be used for the construction of five affordable homes for income-qualified home buyers. Habitat uses volunteers...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness
The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Non-government
VIRGINIA LEA BRANNAN, deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Virginia Lea Brannan, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.
rrobserver.com
Del Taco coming to Bernalillo; Starbucks is already open
A Del Taco restaurant is coming soon to Bernalillo on US 550. The location is set to open on November 2 and is located near Starbucks and Twisters. The building used to house a Pizza 9, but it closed down. The store still needs a full staff, according to its...
rrobserver.com
40 agencies at assistance fair offer helping hand to those in need
(Albuquerque, NM) – The 2022 Albuquerque Assistance Fair provides on-the-spot assistance directly into the hands of people who need it most. This is the biggest family help day of the year and is brought to you by the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, City of Albuquerque, and the Department of Family Services.
rrobserver.com
Kirtland rebrands, to open new branch in RR
Albuquerque — Kirtland Credit Union, in the midst of a total rebrand, will add another branch in Rio Rancho. The branch is expected to locate in a retail area at the intersection of Rockaway Blvd. and NM 528. Opening is projected for fourth quarter of this year. The rebranding...
rrobserver.com
Advisory board to review BCSO ‘symbology’
A recruiting vehicle for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office bears a Spartan helmet with a Thin Blue Line flag on it. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board is questioning whether that’s appropriate. (Courtesy of Bernalillo County) Are images of wolves and Spartan helmets overlaid with “Thin...
KRQE News 13
Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a petition drive to put a stop to the city’s plans to build in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The city wants to build an Education Center, but the idea has had its critics since day one. “The beauty...
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
APS hopes to bring students back into the classroom by showing off new unique programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools, like many across the country, are seeing a steady drop in enrollment. That leads to a drop in funding. Now the district is trying to lure those kids back by showing them the special programs APS schools have to offer. “I think the most important thing that we’d like families […]
franchising.com
Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
