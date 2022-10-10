Conemaugh Township senior defensive end Michael was voted Daily American Somerset County Football Player of the Week. Conemaugh Township sophomore golfer Alex Boring was selected Female Athlete of the Week while Rockwood soccer player Davis Bruening was chosen Male Athlete of the Week for their efforts Oct. 3-7.

Shonko tallied three sacks in a 35-6 victory over Northwest Area.

Boring shot a career-best 86 to win the District 5 Class 2A girls golf championship.

Meanwhile, in two contests, Bruening tallied three goals, including two goals in a 4-3 win over Conemaugh Township.

Each Monday, the Daily American will select nominees for the Football Player of the Week, Female Athlete of the Week and Male Athlete of the Week. The Male Athlete of the Week will include all fall sports, except for football.

Last week's polls Two Cougars and a Mountaineer voted Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Sept. 26-30

Polls will be posted each Monday at 5 p.m., and voters will have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

Week 7 headlines Week 7 headlines: Supporting casts lead Berlin, Conemaugh Township, Windber

The winners will be featured in the Top Performers feature in Saturday's Daily American print edition. This week's three polls are below:

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Shonko, Boring and Bruening selected Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-7