The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
Flooding fix: $2.3 million grant to be used to raise height of Transylvania County road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County leaders plan to use millions in grant money to address a frequently flooded road in the Little River community. “It will help us to raise an area that currently floods probably six, seven, eight times a year, depending on the weather,” Transylvania County Manager Jaime Laughter said.
Not all apple farmers oppose expansion of Henderson County sewer lines
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The struggle between development and preserving land is at the center of a debate over sewer lines in Henderson County. Some argue sewer line expansion will lead to too much development, while others say planning is the way to go. Apple orchards are a...
Public safety college students utilize $180K hands-on driving simulator in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Blue Ridge Community College have direct access to a new hands-on learning tool. It's a driving simulator for students going into public safety. The simulator's software has the ability to model vehicles such as police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, semi trucks, city buses and more.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
United Way to expand Buncombe Co. school-based health center, looks to add third location
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County and Blue Ridge Health are expanding a local school-based health center. Right now, Blue Ridge Health operates these centers at Asheville Middle School and Erwin Middle School. Erwin Middle's health center is currently in a temporary location,...
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
American Sewing Corporation to add 12,000 square feet, new job openings
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Real signs of growth are happening at American Sewing Corporation in Sylva. The company is adding 12,000 square feet onto its facility for new equipment. American Sewing is in the final steps of getting a $60,000 building reuse grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Henderson County Public Schools makes calendar change for 2023-24 year
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County school leaders vote to start the next school year two weeks earlier than state law allows. They voted to create a calendar that starts Aug. 14, 2023. "To have staff tell DPI that we are going to have a calendar that starts...
Estate Wine Co., Village Hotel should not be included in tree lawsuit, Biltmore Co. says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Co. said the Estate Wine Co. and Village Hotel should be removed from a lawsuit over the death of a visitor last summer. In June, Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate, with his wife and two children, when a tree fell and hit the New York firefighter's vehicle.
Blue Ridge Public Radio changing frequencies to bring more news to more people
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Public Radio is set to make the big switch later this month. The station is preparing to swap frequencies on its two channels; BPR News and BPR Classic will make the switch overnight on Halloween. For those who listen to the radio, the...
Sweeten Creek reopens after gas line rupture; traffic delays expected to continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents and drivers in south Asheville will be happy to know that a busy main road reopened Tuesday morning after a ruptured gas line forced closure for hours. The Asheville Fire Department said it responded to the 2600 block of Sweeten Creek Road on Monday...
Haywood County Animal Services now giving free rides home to lost, wandering pets
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Pets that are lost in Haywood County can now receive a free ride home. Haywood County Animal Services is offering those rides to pets found wandering the county. Workers will take the found pets back, as long as there is proper identification on the...
Some mountain middle school students talk with International Space Station crew
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Harris Middle School in Mitchell County made contact with the International Space Station using a ham radio. It was part of a special service project called Amateur Radio on the International Space Station. Teacher of the year Dan Hopson put it all...
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
Missing: Authorities asking for help finding Weaverville man last seen over a week ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a Weaverville man, last seen over a week ago. Authorities say, Freddy Antonio Padilla, 31, was last seen leaving church in Swannanoa on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at around 7:30 p.m. Padilla was last seen driving...
Consumer Reports: Change filters and other fall chores that can help you breathe easier
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With energy costs expected to increase this winter, it’s more important than ever to maximize the efficiency of your heating and air-quality systems. The good news is that you can start with an inexpensive DIY fix. Your furnace (and central air, if you have...
Plaintiffs file new motion in lawsuit against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new motion has been filed in the original antitrust lawsuit filed against HCA Healthcare. The plaintiffs plan to reargue their case that the hospital group has a monopoly in Western North Carolina. Last month, Judge Mark Davis ruled that part of the lawsuit could...
