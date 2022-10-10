Read full article on original website
Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A few more showers and storms could linger over Central Florida Thursday evening before moving offshore tonight. The slow cool front will drop south through our area overnight then stall out over South Florida. This may allow for a few isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon and highs to remain in the low 80s near the coast and mid 80s inland. Drier air should move in this weekend.
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
Weather Forecast: Oct. 13, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see dry air move over the region this weekend. There are still lingering rain chances on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
State’s tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida launches post-Hurricane Ian ad campaign
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has put together a promotional campaign, with an initial cost of about $2.7 million, to highlight parts of the state not ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The Visit Florida campaign, which will run on digital and social media platforms through the end of October, shows recent footage...
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Parkland shooting verdict: Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Nikolas Cruz
PARKLAND, Fla. - After a Florida jury rejected the death penalty and recommended life in prison without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, state leaders and lawmakers are speaking out. Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, released the following statement. "There are crimes for which the only just...
Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla - People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards. Piles of people’s belongings are scattered along the side of the road on Ruth Street in Port Orange.
Woman choking in St. Cloud restaurant saved by off-duty firefighter
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A woman who was choking on a piece of food at a St. Cloud Outback Steakhouse was saved by an off-duty firefighter who happened to be at the right place at the right time. On October 9, a woman was having dinner at the Outback Steakhouse...
FEMA encourages hurricane victims who are denied assistance to appeal
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 76-year-old woman who is disabled was flooded out of her home and said she was denied assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FOX 35 News went to FEMA for answers. "Every night, I cry. I’m worried so much," said Theresa Scardina whose home at...
WATCH: Bodycam released of Florida student accused of body-slamming officer during school fight
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The St. Cloud Police Department has released body camera video that allegedly recorded a high school student picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, an officer was separating two students from fighting...
Why used car market just got more dangerous for buyers
ORLANDO, Fla. - In the Orlando-area neighborhood of Orlo Vista, residents are having to work around flood-damaged cars, figuring out carpooling schedules to make sure everyone gets to school and work. But that may get harder soon. Mechanics warn even the cars that are still functional after a flood could...
More than 200K Floridians have voted by mail, data shows
With an increase of about 71,000 from Tuesday, more than 201,000 Floridians had voted by mail as of Wednesday morning, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. The data showed 201,681 people had returned vote-by-mail ballots, up from 130,477 on Tuesday. Another 3.99 million ballots had...
