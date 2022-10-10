ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WECT

Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kayla Floyd, 33, has been sentenced to 9.4 years in prison in a case involving the kidnapping and beating of a Wilmington man at a Market Street motel on March 28. Per District Attorney Ben David’s office, Floyd pled guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Massimo Campana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges. “According to court documents and other evidence presented in court, on September 15, 2021, an ATF undercover agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Campana at a business in Brunswick County. During the deal Campana bragged about the potency of his methamphetamine,” stated the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release on October 11, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Crime & Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in downtown Wilmington

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Cape Fear Gardening: Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Brunswick County emergency services director suspended

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6. WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension. No further details have been provided yet. A county spokesperson has said that Conrow is...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC

