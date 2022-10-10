Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kayla Floyd, 33, has been sentenced to 9.4 years in prison in a case involving the kidnapping and beating of a Wilmington man at a Market Street motel on March 28. Per District Attorney Ben David’s office, Floyd pled guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon,...
publicradioeast.org
Pitcher full of fentanyl found after domestic violence call leads to massive ENC drug bust
Deputies said a search of the home found 2.5 kilos of Fentanyl. A domestic violence call in Jacksonville led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, including an amount of fentanyl that, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, could have the potential to kill 1-million people. While...
WECT
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Massimo Campana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges. “According to court documents and other evidence presented in court, on September 15, 2021, an ATF undercover agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Campana at a business in Brunswick County. During the deal Campana bragged about the potency of his methamphetamine,” stated the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release on October 11, 2022.
WECT
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative. Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Daquon Corrothers has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in prison for killing and robbing Alex Moore in the Farmer’s Union Community. The ruling was passed on Monday, Oct. 10. Per a release from District Attorney Jon David, Moore was reported...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
WITN
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers in Duplin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a man Sunday night. David Scott was hit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Paul Ed Daul Road. That’s about a mile east of Kenansville.
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC man who distributed 7 pounds of meth in 3 months gets 12 years in prison, feds say
A North Carolina man who helped distribute nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine in three months will spend 12 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.
WITN
Onslow County man & woman charged after 2.5 kilos of fentanyl seized
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man and woman in one Eastern Carolina county with drug trafficking after they say they seized 2.5 kilos of fentanyl and over 18 kilos of marijuana. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it also seized two rifles and three handguns, one...
WECT
Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
WECT
Captain with Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recounts saving woman’s life after she was attacked by two pit bulls
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -The victim of a dog mauling typically doesn’t make it out alive, especially when two dogs are involved, but the quick actions of law enforcement in Bladen County helped Yulonda Lewis survive her vicious encounter. “We basically just jumped in there with EMS personnel. We have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whqr.org
WPD investigating two shootings, including fatal incident off Shipyard Boulevard
WPD units responded to the 600 block of Montclair Drive, off of Wilshire Boulevard, just after noon on Thursday, October 5 in reference to a suspicious person attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned that this male and another individual were involved in an altercation which led to the suspicious person being shot.
Atlantic Beach mayor releases statement after shooting deaths of councilman, family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants released by police Tuesday reveal new details about the shooting death of a Conway woman by a suspect also accused of shooting and killing two other people in Richland County — including an Atlantic Beach councilman. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and […]
WECT
Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in downtown Wilmington
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Cape Fear Gardening: Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum. Updated:...
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department collecting items for domestic violence shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department needs your help collecting items for the Family Justice Center. The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties is a nonprofit that provides aid to victims of violence and their children. Here’s...
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at the Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Dr., around 12:20 p.m. They found the two people with […]
WECT
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6. WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension. No further details have been provided yet. A county spokesperson has said that Conrow is...
WECT
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
Comments / 1