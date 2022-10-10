Read full article on original website
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
Ben Simmons Airballs Midrange Jumper During Nets Public Practice
VIDEO: Ben Simmons practice airball.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every hero needs a sidekick. Every main course needs a side dish. No man is an island. Pick a cliche. The point is that everyone and everything needs someone or something to complement them. Even the most powerful force on earth doesn’t exist on its own such as NBA superstars.
No taker for former Knicks PG Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker’s dream New York homecoming ended in a nightmare. Now, it’s taking a sharp turn for the worse. The Knicks traded Walker to the Detroit Pistons as a salary dump in the offseason, a move that landed them the much younger and healthier Jalen Brunson to helm their backcourt.
If Marvin Bagley III is out long, Pistons might have to go shopping
The Detroit Pistons are awaiting news about the injury to Marvin Bagley III after he left last night’s game against the Thunder with an apparent knee injury. Hopefully it is just a minor sprain and MBIII will be back in the rotation soon, but if he has to miss significant time, Detroit might have to make some changes to the roster. So far, it looks promising, as early indications are that the injuries is not serious:
Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Harvard Star
On Wednesday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post relays that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Noah Kirkwood. The 23-year-old played his college basketball for the Harvard men's basketball team.
NBC Sports
Kevin Durant describes Nets’ vibes with spot-on quote
The Brooklyn Nets have questions and expectations across the board following a first-round playoff exit and a drama-filled offseason. So how is their best player feeling one week away from the start of the 2022-23 campaign?. “Who knows?”. Kevin Durant said on Tuesday that things are currently fine in Brooklyn,...
Euro version of Julius Randle is a boon to the Knicks
This version of Julius Randle is just what the doctor has ordered for the New York Knicks. Despite dropping their rematch against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, Randle’s play was one of the few bright spots. He’s been playing with a vibrant joy in the preseason, a stark contrast...
Cam Reddish’s preseason play raises more questions than answers for Knicks
Cam Reddish will likely start the season out of the New York Knicks’ rotation once again. Reddish failed to take advantage of Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier’s absences as he struggled with his shot. Perhaps feeling the pressure to deliver and make an impression, Reddish seemed to cave in.
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Lakers Fans Bet $5, Win $150 + NBA League Pass Free if LeBron Scores 1 Point
The Lakers are no strangers to high expectations. As LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company aim for a bounce-back year, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promo to usher in the new NBA season: Bet $5, Get NBA League Pass free for three months! AND if you’re a new FanDuel user, you’ll get $150 in free bets too.
Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline
There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Mets’ top offseason priority isn’t Jacob deGrom or Aaron Judge, report suggests
Winter is coming. So are some big free-agent decisions for the New York Mets. Ace Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract. Closer Edwin Diaz will hit the open market. And Steve Cohen could be all-in on New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Giants are for real, former All-Pro receiver says
The Giants are getting New York excited. Especially after this past weekend, which featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But can they keep it up? Are the 4-1 Giants for real?. Former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald believes...
Eagles versus Cowboys: Here’s what the national media is saying
They say the NFL game is one of inches. It’s also one that, at times, provides little margin for error. The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 and set to welcome the hated 4-1 Dallas Cowboys to Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football, and in this one, both teams walk a thin line.
