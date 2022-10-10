ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No taker for former Knicks PG Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker’s dream New York homecoming ended in a nightmare. Now, it’s taking a sharp turn for the worse. The Knicks traded Walker to the Detroit Pistons as a salary dump in the offseason, a move that landed them the much younger and healthier Jalen Brunson to helm their backcourt.
FanSided

If Marvin Bagley III is out long, Pistons might have to go shopping

The Detroit Pistons are awaiting news about the injury to Marvin Bagley III after he left last night’s game against the Thunder with an apparent knee injury. Hopefully it is just a minor sprain and MBIII will be back in the rotation soon, but if he has to miss significant time, Detroit might have to make some changes to the roster. So far, it looks promising, as early indications are that the injuries is not serious:
NBC Sports

Kevin Durant describes Nets’ vibes with spot-on quote

The Brooklyn Nets have questions and expectations across the board following a first-round playoff exit and a drama-filled offseason. So how is their best player feeling one week away from the start of the 2022-23 campaign?. “Who knows?”. Kevin Durant said on Tuesday that things are currently fine in Brooklyn,...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis

Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
FanSided

Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement

There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
NJ.com

Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline

There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
NJ.com

Giants are for real, former All-Pro receiver says

The Giants are getting New York excited. Especially after this past weekend, which featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But can they keep it up? Are the 4-1 Giants for real?. Former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald believes...
