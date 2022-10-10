Read full article on original website
WDTV
Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4. He talked about the Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown and the need for this service in West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
WDTV
Dixie Lea Ashcraft
Dixie Lea Ashcraft, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1948, in Rivesville, WV; a daughter of the late Guy Lester Phillips, Sr. and Goldie Virginia (Hawkins) Phillips Brotosky. Dixie is survived by her husband, Gerald Ashcraft of Fairmont; daughter and son in law, Cammie and George Bell, Jr. of Fairmont, grandchildren: Caleb Bell and girlfriend Tabby Gibson, and Laura Bell and boyfriend Caleb Melkus; special neices and nephews; and beloved pets, Snowbell and Rowdy. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her five brothers: Paul Brotosky, James Lee Brotosky, Frank Brotosky, Robert Ruble, and Guy Phillips, Jr. Also, two sisters Bessie May Johnson and Della Bell. Dixie was an Avon saleswoman and loved spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
WDTV
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WDTV
Local business donates to Bridgeport High School concession stand
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local business is lending a helping hand to the Bridgeport High School concession stand. Climatrol, Incorporated recently donated a heating and air conditioning unit for the building at Wayne Jamison Field. The heat generated by the machinery in the concession stand was becoming an issue.
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
WDTV
Bridgeport, Kingwood to host public forum on Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A public forum on Amendment 2 will be held in Bridgeport and Kingwood before the upcoming election. The forum in Bridgeport will be at the Council Chambers of Bridgeport City Hall on Oct. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. The guest speaker for Bridgeport’s forum will...
WDTV
Jack Ogden Flint, Sr.
Jack Ogden Flint, Sr., 87, of Colfax, WV passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 23, 1935, in Fairmont; a son of the late Usher David and Permelia P. (Noe) Flint. Jack served in the United State...
Daily Athenaeum
Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend
This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
WDTV
Martha Ann Shuman
Martha Ann Shuman, 82, of Fairview, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born September 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Ira Milford and Nellie Grace Jones. Martha enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. She was a member of the Washington Street Church of Christ. Martha is survived by her son, Nelson Kyle Shuman and his wife Susan of Monumental; grandchildren, Wayne Lynn Shuman and his wife Stacey, Adam Lee Shuman and his fiancée Kristie Park, Elizabeth Jo Anderson and her husband TI, and Brandi Rose Shuman; great grandchildren, Wayne Austin Shuman, Annika Shuman, Corbin Jack Shuman, and Karus Alexander Musselman; a sister, Betty Jean Rinehart and her husband Donley of Fairview; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kyle Shuman; grandchild, Steven Guy Shuman. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Evangelist Peter Ray Cole officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
Geraldine (Rutherford) Reese
Geraldine (Rutherford) Reese, 94, of Fairmont, passed from this life at the Fairmont Medical Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Cecil B. Rutherford and Roxie A. Merrill Rutherford. Mrs. Reese was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Gerald Reese, Jr. In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jan (Wilson) Reese; brothers, Ray and Richard Rutherford; and sister, Eloise (Rutherford) Lambert Fink. Geraldine attended East Fairmont High School before going to work at Westinghouse where she met and later married her husband, Gerald. She was an active and very longtime member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Watson. Mrs. Reese worked for Hartley’s Department Store in Fairmont for many years. She was an avid bowler and continued watching bowling when she no longer played. All of her life, Geraldine lovingly cared for her family, blessing them with her talents as a homemaker, seamstress, baker, and caretaker. Along with her husband, Geraldine was a faithful steward of the gifts that God had given to her and she used them to bless her family and friends. You would often find Geraldine singing at home, cheering on WVU, or writing cards to her family and close friends. In recent years, Geraldine was a member of the Fairmont Travelers Club and VFW, along with her good friend and neighbor of twelve years, Ralph Haymond. She was active at her Seniors group, and the local fitness center, and working at the voting polls each year. Many of her activities she shared with her good friend, Dolly Helmick. Geraldine loved spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Reese is survived by her sister, Loretta J. (Rutherford) Woofter; son, G. Bronson Reese III; her daughter, Peggy Ann and Richard Keller of Sulphur Springs, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chad Reese and his wife Heather, Jason Reese and his wife Kimberly, Kristopher Keller and his wife Brittany, and Jennifer Ielase and her husband Alex; nine great grandchildren, Drew, Drake, and Killian Reese, Grayson and Owen Keller, and Scarlet, Fischer, Naomi and Grant Ielase; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Reese’s family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Geraldine’s name to the Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive Fairmont, WV 26554, or the Fairmont Soup Opera, 425 Quincy Street (PO Box 10) Fairmont, WV 26554. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alex Ielase officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
WDTV
Fairmont man charged for threatening to rob bank
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to rob a bank. 60-year-old Tracy Lawson entered the Truist Bank in Fairmont and became aggressive while speaking to an employee at the bank, according to a criminal complaint. Lawson was allegedly aggravated due to...
WDTV
Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
WDTV
Mon EMS and Mountaineer Area Rescue Group form partnership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 2 groups that help people in emergency situation are formally joining forces. Monongalia County EMS and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group will be coordinating more closely from now on. They made the announcement at the Mon County commission meeting Wednesday morning. The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group...
