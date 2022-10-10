ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 8

250R ATC GUY
2d ago

How do they give him $11000 bail? A felon with a gun, held two people against their will, threatened to kill all three, and discharged the weapon in a residential dwelling. There is something really wrong with the system, and they have the nerve to say white privilege.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Belleview man arrested after being accused of construction site theft

A 54-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing from a posted construction site. On Tuesday, October 11, an MCSO deputy responded to the 3600 block of SE 138th Street in Summerfield and observed a bicycle equipped with a wagon that was parked on two properties. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that both properties were posted construction sites.
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail

A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of shooting at occupied vehicle

A 30-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of firing multiple gunshots at an occupied vehicle. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a vehicle being shot. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with two victims, a man and woman, who stated that they were inside the vehicle during the incident.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#False Imprisonment#Violent Crime#Mcso
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after stealing refrigerator from neighbor’s shed

A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing a refrigerator from a neighbor’s shed. On Monday, an MCSO deputy was dispatched to the 11400 block of NW 16th Place in Ocala in reference to a burglary incident. Upon arrival,...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg trio nabbed with drugs after officer spots vehicle at local motel

A Leesburg trio found themselves behind bars after they were caught with drugs in their vehicle at a local motel. A Groveland officer was doing a property check at the Rodeway Inn on U.S. Hwy. 27 when he noticed a silver Nissan car containing two men and two women being driven in a suspicious manner. When the car backed into a parking spot and no one exited the car, the officer stopped to do a welfare check, according to the arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

FHP searches for hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man riding a bicycle in Marion County was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a pickup truck was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 while a bicyclist was riding north on the grass shoulder of the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road

A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

One person in Levy County is in critical condition after being shot

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of CR 318 and NE 212th Ct. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle and...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy