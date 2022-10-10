ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Trevor Crow will build consensus and deliver on her promises

There are few people willing to invest their time and energy into their community not for any national political movement or personal agenda, but simply the contentment of making the place you live better. Fortunately Trevor Crow is one of these people and we are very fortunate she is running to be our Senator in Hartford for Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford.
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

200th Birthday of Renowned American Landscape Architect Frederick Law Olmsted to Be Celebrated in Greenwich

April 26, 2022 marked the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — author, journalist, public official, urban planner and founder of American landscape architecture. Olmsted and his successor firms designed thousands of landscape projects across the country, including those in Greenwich, Connecticut. His democratic vision of public parks and their capacity to bring communities together is more important than ever.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Fiorello’s supply fundraiser in Stamford is just a politically motivated publicity stunt. Don’t fall for it.

I usually don’t get angry at individuals who organize charitable efforts, but I don’t appreciate being gaslighted. I recently saw an announcement that Representative Kim Fiorello organized a school supply drive that resulted in over 1,000 supplies being donated to the Roxbury Elementary School in Stamford. Both my kids went to Roxbury. I liked that Representative Fiorello had helped my kids’ school. So I decided to learn more about her by looking into her voting record. I was hoping to find more reasons to support her. Instead, what I found is that she has consistently voted against legislative efforts that support Stamford Public Schools, students, and property taxpayers. Here is a summary of what I found:
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

ANGLAND: What’s behind the attacks on our public schools?

Submitted by Joe Angland, Chair, Greenwich Democratic Town Committee. What’s behind the attacks on our public schools?. In September, Republicans, many without any students in the Greenwich public schools, assembled a crowd at the Board of Education meeting to protest alleged “indoctrination” of students. Angry participants shouted...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Attorney General Tong Announces New Actions to Protect Abortion in CT

Joined on Tuesday by medical professionals, lawyers, advocates and legislators, Attorney General William Tong announced Connecticut’s participation in a pro bono Legal Assistance Abortion Hotline, tapping into a volunteer network of trained private attorneys to provide free legal guidance and representation to patients and providers regarding their rights to access and provide abortion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Zoom Panel to Tackle Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy

The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Just Food: Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy,” the fifth panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, October 19, starting at 7:00pm. “Our upcoming panel will be...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Premier Office-Retail Space of the Week in Port Chester, NY

Port Chester is a village in the US state of New York and the largest part of the town of Rye in Westchester County by population. At the 2010 US census, the village of Port Chester had a population of 28,967 and was the fifth-most populous village in New York State. In 2019, its population grew to a census-estimated 29,342 residents.
PORT CHESTER, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Exchange to Sponsor Fundraising Event for YWCA Domestic Abuse Services

The Greenwich Exchange for Women’s Work is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The Exchange is located at 28 Sherwood Place in downtown. You’ll find new vendors old old favorites with unique handmade wares,...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Christ Church Packathon Set for Oct 16

Christ Church is organizing another Food Packathon, and are seeking volunteers to help people in need on Sunday, October 16, 11:15 am – 2:00 pm in Parish Hall at 254 East Putnam Ave. Volunteer to work in teams to assemble nutritious ingredients, weigh the packages, seal them, and box...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

YMCA of Greenwich Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Scoreboard

The YMCA of Greenwich hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art 34’ scoreboard sponsored by Cheribundi, a leader in all-natural sports nutrition. Cheribundi donated $130,000 to the YMCA of Greenwich to fund the scoreboard as part of their Fueling Future Champions initiative that empowers future generations of athletes to reduce inflammation, increase recovery, boost immunity and improve sleep.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Land Trust Program to Feature Sefra Alexandra, The Seed Huntress

An event titled “Ecotypes, Ecoregions + Ecological Restoration: Fortifying the Living Seed” will feature Sefra Alexandra, The Seed Huntress and Dan Brubaker, the Greenwich Land Trust Conservation Outreach Manager on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 am at Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Rd, at the Mueller Preserve.
GREENWICH, CT

