LETTER: Trevor Crow will build consensus and deliver on her promises
There are few people willing to invest their time and energy into their community not for any national political movement or personal agenda, but simply the contentment of making the place you live better. Fortunately Trevor Crow is one of these people and we are very fortunate she is running to be our Senator in Hartford for Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford.
SINISI: Lopez Has the Work Ethic and Concern for Greenwich that We Need from a State Rep in Hartford
Submitted by Dan Sinisi, Glenville Resident, RTC – District 9. Connecticut is facing challenges on the public safety, economic, and local governance fronts: politicians in Hartford continue making decisions for us with little regard for our concerns here in Greenwich. This November, it will be critical to elect leaders...
200th Birthday of Renowned American Landscape Architect Frederick Law Olmsted to Be Celebrated in Greenwich
April 26, 2022 marked the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — author, journalist, public official, urban planner and founder of American landscape architecture. Olmsted and his successor firms designed thousands of landscape projects across the country, including those in Greenwich, Connecticut. His democratic vision of public parks and their capacity to bring communities together is more important than ever.
LETTER: Fiorello’s supply fundraiser in Stamford is just a politically motivated publicity stunt. Don’t fall for it.
I usually don’t get angry at individuals who organize charitable efforts, but I don’t appreciate being gaslighted. I recently saw an announcement that Representative Kim Fiorello organized a school supply drive that resulted in over 1,000 supplies being donated to the Roxbury Elementary School in Stamford. Both my kids went to Roxbury. I liked that Representative Fiorello had helped my kids’ school. So I decided to learn more about her by looking into her voting record. I was hoping to find more reasons to support her. Instead, what I found is that she has consistently voted against legislative efforts that support Stamford Public Schools, students, and property taxpayers. Here is a summary of what I found:
ANGLAND: What’s behind the attacks on our public schools?
Submitted by Joe Angland, Chair, Greenwich Democratic Town Committee. What’s behind the attacks on our public schools?. In September, Republicans, many without any students in the Greenwich public schools, assembled a crowd at the Board of Education meeting to protest alleged “indoctrination” of students. Angry participants shouted...
Attorney General Tong Announces New Actions to Protect Abortion in CT
Joined on Tuesday by medical professionals, lawyers, advocates and legislators, Attorney General William Tong announced Connecticut’s participation in a pro bono Legal Assistance Abortion Hotline, tapping into a volunteer network of trained private attorneys to provide free legal guidance and representation to patients and providers regarding their rights to access and provide abortion.
Zoom Panel to Tackle Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy
The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Just Food: Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy,” the fifth panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, October 19, starting at 7:00pm. “Our upcoming panel will be...
CROW: I’m Hearing Voters are Concerned about Inflation, School Safety, Gun Safety and Abortion
Submitted by Trevor Crow, Democratic Candidate for State Senate, District 36. Dear Greenwich, Stamford, and New Canaan neighbors:. It has been a pleasure and my honor to be speaking to our voters throughout our district for the past six months by knocking on thousands of doors and making hundreds of phone calls.
Premier Office-Retail Space of the Week in Port Chester, NY
Port Chester is a village in the US state of New York and the largest part of the town of Rye in Westchester County by population. At the 2010 US census, the village of Port Chester had a population of 28,967 and was the fifth-most populous village in New York State. In 2019, its population grew to a census-estimated 29,342 residents.
Greenwich Exchange to Sponsor Fundraising Event for YWCA Domestic Abuse Services
The Greenwich Exchange for Women’s Work is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The Exchange is located at 28 Sherwood Place in downtown. You’ll find new vendors old old favorites with unique handmade wares,...
Christ Church Packathon Set for Oct 16
Christ Church is organizing another Food Packathon, and are seeking volunteers to help people in need on Sunday, October 16, 11:15 am – 2:00 pm in Parish Hall at 254 East Putnam Ave. Volunteer to work in teams to assemble nutritious ingredients, weigh the packages, seal them, and box...
Selectmen Approve Road Closure for Annual First Light Event in Old Greenwich
At Thursday’s Board of Selectmen meeting the Old Greenwich Merchants request for a street closure on Dec 3 for the annual First Light celebration was approved. The street will be closed from the rail bridge down to the rotary by Feinsod’s. The event will run 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
YMCA of Greenwich Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Scoreboard
The YMCA of Greenwich hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art 34’ scoreboard sponsored by Cheribundi, a leader in all-natural sports nutrition. Cheribundi donated $130,000 to the YMCA of Greenwich to fund the scoreboard as part of their Fueling Future Champions initiative that empowers future generations of athletes to reduce inflammation, increase recovery, boost immunity and improve sleep.
Julian Curtiss School Doughnut Fundraiser to Benefit Curriculum Enrichment and Make Field Trips Possible
Julian Curtiss School is holding a doughnut fundraiser this weekend. Their popular Krispy Kreme tradition will see a return to individual sales at multiple locations on Saturday, Oct 15. Locations:. • Julian Curtiss School, 180 East Elm Street from 9:00am – 2:00pm. • Greenwich Board of Education , 290...
Justice Dept Announces $139 Million for Law Enforcement Hiring to Advance Community Policing
The Department of Justice announced Thursday more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). Grants include $750,000 to the City of Stamford to hire six police officers. The awards provide direct funding to 180 law...
Greenwich Police Charge Man with Assault that Knocked Juvenile Unconscious
On Oct 6 a Norwalk man surrendered himself to Greenwich Police on an outstanding warrant for Breach of Peace 2 and Assault 2. The charges stemmed back to an incident that took place on Sept Sept 24 around 10:30pm on the area of Greenwich Avenue. Police say that Miles Jonathan...
Greenwich Land Trust Program to Feature Sefra Alexandra, The Seed Huntress
An event titled “Ecotypes, Ecoregions + Ecological Restoration: Fortifying the Living Seed” will feature Sefra Alexandra, The Seed Huntress and Dan Brubaker, the Greenwich Land Trust Conservation Outreach Manager on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 am at Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Rd, at the Mueller Preserve.
Garden Club of Old Greenwich, Perrot Memorial Library Present Margie Ruddick, author of Wild by Design
In partnership with the Garden Club of Old Greenwich, Perrot Memorial Library is pleased to present Margie Ruddick, author of Wild by Design, on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 pm via Zoom. For over 20 years, Margie Ruddick has been recognized for her pioneering work in landscape design. Winner of...
Sophia’s Costumes & Gifts Has Expanded in Cos Cob, Just in Time for Halloween
Great news for fans of Sophia’s Costumes & Gifts! Since Sophia Scarpelli moved her shop from its longtime location on Liberty Way to East Putnam Ave in Cos Cob last spring, she was recently able to double her shop by expanding into the adjacent space. The result is that...
