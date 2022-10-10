ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie Explains Why She’s Totally Cool With Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn

 3 days ago

Margot Robbie, left, said she'd be "so happy" to pass Harley Quinn's sledgehammer on to Lady Gaga, right. (Photo: David Parry - PA Images via Getty Images/Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

Here’s just hoping Lacy Gaga does a better job on Harley Quinn ’s distinctive accent.

Margot Robbie — who famously played the DC Universe’s favorite pigtailed anti-villain in “The Suicide Squad” and “Bird of Prey” — was recently asked by MTV News how she felt about the “House of Gucci” star possibly playing the next version of Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Robbie responded that she’d be “so happy” to pass on the sledgehammer to the “Shallow” singer.

Although it is unclear whether Gaga will in fact play Harley Quinn, it is highly suspected that she will be donning a jester costume — or hot pants — in Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

The “Born This Way” singer announced in August that she will be joining the cast of the movie while sharing an animated clip that alludes to her character having a romantic entanglement with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker — and Harley Quinn is typically portrayed as the Joker’s girlfriend.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News.

Robbie added that she doesn’t feel like that happens as often with female characters, though she noted that she was honored to “have a crack” at Queen Elizabeth I after Cate Blanchett.

“It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” Robbie concluded. “And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

There have already been numerous renditions of Harley Quinn in animation. She was first introduced in 1992 in “Batman: The Animated Series” as the Joker’s gal pal, who loved to call him puddin’. Since then, she’s been everything from a steampunk version in “Batman Ninja” to a hyena hybrid in “Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Currently, in HBO’s “Harley Quinn” animated series, she’s being portrayed as the Joker’s ex-girlfriend who is in a romantic relationship with Poison Ivy and acting as Batman’s therapist.

There’s never been one version of the character in animation, so perhaps it’s time for Harley Quinn to make the same leap — or cartwheel — into live action.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

