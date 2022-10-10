Read full article on original website
Related
'We want the best care': Louisville's jail director outlines plans to improve safety, mental health treatment in facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) is outlining plans to make the facility safer before the year ends. It comes after another inmate died earlier this week, and the ACLU of Kentucky called for an end to the jail's healthcare contract. At an news conference...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0