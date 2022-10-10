ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Clarksville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Kentucky Government
whopam.com

One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision

A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Interstate 24#Clarksville Police
westkentuckystar.com

Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
MURRAY, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Missing Cadiz Woman Located

A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County

The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy