clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal after semi stuck at College and Kraft Streets
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A semi tractor trailer was broken down at College and Kraft Streets on Wednesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch. At 4:55 p.m., southbound traffic on College/Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was backed up past Dunbar Cave Road. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
WSMV
One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
wnky.com
1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Wreck at Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard, roadway back open
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A crash with minor injuries is causing some delays at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard. The Clarksville Police Department said the wreck happened at approximately 10:24 a.m. Warfield Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction, which...
Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning
It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Rollover crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard by Longhorn Steakhouse, roadway back open
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard, in front of Longhorn Steakhouse, is currently causing some traffic congestion. The rollover crash happened at approximately 12:46 p.m. and involved 3 vehicles. Clarksville Police said there are injuries, but that they appear to be non-life threatening.
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
WSMV
Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
5 kids, 2 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County
Officials say five kids and two adults were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles late Tuesday night in Robertson County.
whvoradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
whvoradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
Fox 19
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
