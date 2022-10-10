Read full article on original website
Carjacking, police chase cause major traffic backup
According to city crime data, there have been at least 102 carjackings this year in Aurora, compared to at least 97 for the same time period last year.
2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
Suspect killed in Broomfield shootout with police had violent background
The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records. The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada....
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Drug Trafficking Group ‘Dismantled’
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area. That's according to a task force media release posted on the...
Storage facility manager fatally shot while working
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder is accused of fatally shooting her husband's girlfriend at the Westminster storage facility where the victim worked. Officers responded to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found the victim behind...
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
Denver police identify teenager's body found along Highline Canal
After Denver Police officers found the body of an 18 year old man along the Highline Canal trail Friday, they're investigating it as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Alex Malone, according to police. Malone's body was discovered near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Ranch Boulevard at...
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.
Westword
Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder
On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure six others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
Boulder Valley School District bus involved in crash
The Boulder Valley School District says a bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
Man accused of plowing into Golden bar crowd, killing one, told police he was drunk
A Denver man accused of killing one and injuring at least seven others after he rammed a truck into an after-hours Golden bar crowd told Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies who arrested him that he was "f*** drunk," according to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Denver Gazette. Ruben Marquez, 29,...
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
sentinelcolorado.com
Bailey man accused of attack on Community College of Aurora students pleads not guilty
AURORA | A Bailey man who in March allegedly attacked a group of Community College of Aurora film students while using racially-charged language pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and harassment Tuesday. When one of the students’ cars got stuck on the icy road near his home in rural...
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.
Loveland Police chief finalists to meet with public Thursday
Residents in the city of Loveland can meet with the police chief finalists on Thursday night.Three candidates are vying for the top position at the department after former Chief Bob Ticer was hired as the chief of the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona in February of this year. Ticer left Loveland as the department was under immense scrutiny for its officers' rough arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia and sensory aphasia. Though he was not directly involved in the arrest of Garner, some in the public accused him of allowing a culture within the department which facilitated the...
KRDO
Two people standing along I-25 in Castle Rock die after being hit by a vehicle
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle while standing along I-25 in Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol told 9News the two people were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car. They were hit by a vehicle by 10:30 p.m.
Aurora mayor wants to close stores earlier after burglary
After a bold burglary at an Aurora liquor store was followed by another burglary hours later, the Problem Solvers have questions about why the scene was not secured.
18-year-old’s body found along High Line Canal
Alex Malone was found dead along the canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 7.
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
