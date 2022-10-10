ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
Storage facility manager fatally shot while working

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder is accused of fatally shooting her husband's girlfriend at the Westminster storage facility where the victim worked. Officers responded to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 and found the victim behind...
Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder

On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure six others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
Loveland Police chief finalists to meet with public Thursday

Residents in the city of Loveland can meet with the police chief finalists on Thursday night.Three candidates are vying for the top position at the department after former Chief Bob Ticer was hired as the chief of the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona in February of this year. Ticer left Loveland as the department was under immense scrutiny for its officers' rough arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia and sensory aphasia. Though he was not directly involved in the arrest of Garner, some in the public accused him of allowing a culture within the department which facilitated the...
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
