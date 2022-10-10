Residents in the city of Loveland can meet with the police chief finalists on Thursday night.Three candidates are vying for the top position at the department after former Chief Bob Ticer was hired as the chief of the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona in February of this year. Ticer left Loveland as the department was under immense scrutiny for its officers' rough arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia and sensory aphasia. Though he was not directly involved in the arrest of Garner, some in the public accused him of allowing a culture within the department which facilitated the...

LOVELAND, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO