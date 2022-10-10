Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon's Rohler earns 1st-team All-OCC volleyball honors
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
Knox Pages
Golfers from Centerburg, Fredericktown, East Knox see seasons end at D-II/D-III district tournaments
PICKERINGTON -- Mount Vernon senior Ben Bridges qualified for the Division I state golf tournament Tuesday, finishing fourth overall (and third among individual qualifiers) at the Central District tournament at Apple Valley Golf Course. He will be Knox County's lone representative at the state level this year, as 15 golfers...
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Mount Vernon outlasts Loudonville in non-conference battle
Mount Vernon outlasted Loudonville, 2-1, in a non-conference girls soccer matchup Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were led by seniors Ella Conway and Anna Summerfield, who both scored goals in their final game at Energy Field. Conway's 30-yard boot with 1:17 left in the first half put Mount Vernon up 1-0, and Summerfield's strike from the left side of the box expanded the lead to 2-0 with 34:10 left in the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Hardy blocked a Loudonville penalty kick with less than four minutes remaining, but the Redbirds scored shortly thereafter on a tap-in from junior Taylor Eades to make it 2-1. Mount Vernon dominated possession in the game's final minutes to hang on and record the victory.
Knox Pages
Another tough test awaits KMAC-leading Centerburg
CENTERBURG — The Trojans cleared once major obstacle, but two more await. Fresh off last week’s thrilling 16-11 win over Danville, Centerburg will host Northmor in another key Knox Morrow Athletic Conference game Friday. The Trojans, who unofficially clinched a Division V, Region 19 playoff berth and took over sole possession in the chase for the KMAC title last week, will host rival Fredericktown in Week 10.
Knox Pages
Centerburg & Danville clinch football playoff spots
COLUMBUS -- Centerburg and Danville have already clinched high school football playoff spots, but a number of other Knox County area teams are also in the hunt for a postseason berth. Here is the latest figures on that front. The top 16 schools from each region in the final report...
Knox Pages
Knox County high school students find career paths in WorkDev healthcare event
MOUNT VERNON — Nearly 60 Knox County high school students gathered at the Gallagher Center to dip their toes in career paths in the healthcare field. Students went throughs several healthcare field stations at the WorkDev exposé hosted by Knox County's WorkDev Thursday morning.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
Knox Pages
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
Knox Pages
Voters to choose between Balderson & Rippel-Elton in 12th District race
Democratic candidate Amy Rippel-Elton said she wanted to run for office for nearly eight years. It wasn't until she received a phone call from a Democrat in the Newark area asking her to run that she decided to pull the trigger. Eight years ago she lobbied for changes to campaign...
Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 10
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 10 indictments on Tuesday. Draven Hill, Mount Vernon, gross sexual imposition, third-degree felony; sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanor.
Knox Pages
Letter to the Editor: Reader supports parks levy
Our Knox County Park District is a treasure that offers respite from rising temperatures of summer, opportunities to fish, canoe, kayak, enjoy beautiful wooded areas and blooming prairies in three seasons, and year-round hiking. On Nov. 8 there will be .35 mill 5-year replacement levy on the ballot for the...
Knox Pages
Knox County Jail inmate sent to KCH due to suspected overdose
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Jail male inmate was sent to the Knox Community Hospital after a suspected overdose. The suspected overdose occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 when jail officers were doing a "breakfast pass" and noticed an inmate laying on the ground who wasn't responding, Capt. Jay Sheffer said.
