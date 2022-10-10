Republican Josh Tetens raises $185K as Democrat Aubrey Robertson forgoes fundraising in district attorney’s race

Read full article on original website
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins denies he wore 'blackface'
One of Texas' most prominent Democrats, says he painted his face in camouflage when he and some friends stormed female classmates’ apartment at Baylor University in 1983.
Dallas Observer
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Denies Wearing Blackface During '80s Criminal Trespass Incident
A report by the far-right politics website Current Revolt claims Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was arrested in September 1983 for criminal trespass after he and others allegedly went into several apartments in blackface trying to frighten students at Baylor University. Backing up the claim is a Waco Police Department...
dallasexpress.com
Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos
Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
dallasexpress.com
‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins
Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
Cedric Marks trial delayed again as he makes new requests
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks was back in court for another pre-trial hearing Tuesday. He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin in Temple back in January 2019. The capital murder trial has continued to get pushed back as...
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
WacoTrib.com
Woman jailed in fatal 2020 shooting on J.J. Flewlellen Road
Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting. The arrest of Margaret Stewart, 30, comes after a McLennan County grand jury indicted her in the case Sept. 29. According to the indictment, she shot Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco, from a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
KWTX
Euthanization scare at Humane Society of Central Texas inspires locals to adopt, foster
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been all hands on deck at the Humane Society of Central Texas since they announced they were experiencing a ‘code red,’ or over-capacity kennels, once again. Yesterday, the shelter posted on Facebook that if they didn’t get enough animals adopted or fostered...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal details that led to Bartlett's shelter-in-place
BARTLETT, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal the cause of the lockdown was due to a suspect in the area. The suspect barricaded himself in a home near the intersection of Jackson Street and South Brune Street, according to the WCSO. Around 2 p.m. the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest the suspect when Williamson County Sheriff's Office Special Missions Team came to assist.
KWTX
Sources: Accused McGregor shooter is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, two high-ranking law enforcement officials confirmed to KWTX. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired to...
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
KWTX
Potential condominium development raising concerns in North East Riverside community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The North East Riverside community came together the night of Oct. 13 for its monthly meeting to address current concerns, including high-end developments proposed in their area. Residents say they have just learned of a potential condominium development just minutes from downtown Waco. They say they...
fox44news.com
No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
KWTX
Investigators looking into how long accused McGregor shooter had been in U.S.
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 was born in Mexico and is not a U.S. citizen, according to law enforcement sources. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired...
dallasexpress.com
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
News Channel 25
Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Lake Belton’s Sydni Cartwright
LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Belton’s Sydni Cartwright is a Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion. Sydni excels in the classroom and is a standout in soccer, volleyball and track. In addition to athletics, she is also involved with FCA, YAC, NHS, and a former member of the...
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
