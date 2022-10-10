ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sonomastatestar.com

Women's soccer victorious on emotional day

Courtney Shoda spends four to five days a week training. Similar to when she was a member of the Sonoma State Women’s Soccer Team from 2014-2017, appearing in 55 matches and scoring three goals as a defender. The only difference is now, instead of training to make the first team, or help her squad reach the top of the league table, she’s training to relearn much simpler things, like walking and cooking. This is due to a pair of scary life-threatening heart complications that have changed Shoda’s life.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Seawolves rack up weekly awards

Moving deeper into the Fall season, athletic stars here at SSU continue to shine. Outstanding talent and hardwork has been displayed these past couple weeks by SSU athletes, one of which was freshman cross country runner, Gianna Bomarito. It took Bomarito only a few short weeks to break a SSU...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Sonoma, CA
Sports
City
Sonoma, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
sonomastatestar.com

Continued mountain lion sightings fuel student fears

As if Rohnert Park residents haven’t had enough reasons to be fearful as of late, with clowns and prowlers seen roaming the area, mountain lion sightings are once again popping up in multiple neighborhoods. At least four individual sightings occurred on Sept. 27 from 3-4 a.m. Police were not...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
sfstandard.com

Free Outdoor Dance Fitness Class Draws Crowds Every Weekend

Kenny Walter got certified to teach Turn Up Dance Fitness classes—a Zumba-style workout that combines dance and high intensity interval training—in February 2020. “I got a good following for four weeks, and then the lockdown happened,” recalled Walter. But the high-energy fitness instructor, who said he always...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Smith
marinlocalnews.com

Miss California got her start in Novato

On June 25th, Miss San Francisco Catherine Liang was crowned Miss California, but did you know her journey came through Novato?. The historic Miss California Competition is 94 years old, changing with the times as women in society have evolved. As a state affiliate of the Miss America Competition, it was the first program of its kind to offer a talent category and soon after began awarding scholarships for young women to attend college and further their education.
NOVATO, CA
KTLA

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets new U.S. record

A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skunks#Upcoming Games#Stanislaus State
sfstandard.com

Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV

A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots has divided opinions in the city for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy