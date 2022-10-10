In Class 7A, the top 5 remained intact as No. 1 Mill Creek, No. 2 Buford and No. 3 Colquitt County were off on their bye, No. 4 Carrollton scored a 38-28 win over East Coweta and Valdosta topped Lowndes 13-6. Parkview moved up to No. 6 after Walton’s 33-6 loss to North Cobb sent the Raiders out of the poll. North Cobb comes in at No. 7 after its win over Walton, Kennesaw Mountain maintains its spot at No. 8 after topping Osborne 49-0 and Grayson replaced Lowndes at No. 9. The Class 6A poll did not see any changes as no team in the poll lost this week.

