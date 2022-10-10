Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is "no longer under any NFL restriction" limiting his degree of involvement in the franchise's operations, the team's attorneys said. The NFL on Thursday neither confirmed nor refuted that contention made by the Holland & Knight law firm, which represents the Commanders. The league repeatedly has said, as recently as last month, that there has been no change to Snyder's ownership status since its July 2021 announcement that he would turn over control of the franchise's day-to-day operations to his wife Tanya, the team's co-CEO, for an unspecified period.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO