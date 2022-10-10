ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Manning still hasn’t sold his home after 3 years on the market

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
 3 days ago
Eli Manning has re-listed his Mississippi estate for the third time at the same $3.8 million price tag. Getty Images; Cannon Cleary McGraw

Three years on, Eli Manning is still having a tough time scoring a buyer for his Mississippi home.

First listed in 2019 for $3.8 million, the custom-built property has gone on and off the market without a single price cut.

And it’s likely the exorbitant price tag that is causing the holdup.

Despite being located in upscale Oxford, average prices there run roughly $340,000, according to Realtor.com. And this property is the area’s highest-priced single-family home.

The former Ole Miss quarterback purchased the plot of land in 2007 for $140,000, records show. Made up of five bedrooms and six bedrooms, the home was built in 2009.

“It was built not to be flashy or ostentatious, just Southern sophisticated,” listing agent Mark Cleary with Cannon Cleary McGraw told Realtor. “There’s not really been any renovations. This is all original. It was built to be like an antebellum Mississippi mansion, although it does have the technology of a smart house.”

The home spans over 7,000 square feet.
The foyer.
The kitchen with breakfast bar seating.
The family room.
The sunroom overlooking the pool.

Perched on 1.7 acres, the retreat is located “deep in the heart” of the Old Country Club neighborhood, the listing notes.

Spanning over 7,000 square feet, features include multiple fireplaces, several entertaining spaces, a wraparound front porch and a screened-in back patio.

It also comes with an in-law house and a separate guest house.

Amenities include a wet bar, a pool and a wine cellar.

The second level hallway.
The main bedroom.
The ensuite bathroom.
One of five bedrooms.
The wine cellar.

“As far as the buyer, it would be someone who appreciates the quality of construction and has a sophisticated palate,” Cleary said.

“Oxford has seen a major explosion. People are leaving metropolitan markets for smaller towns that have the restaurant culture and the music without the highway traffic and pollution. … It’s a great place for raising a family.”

The Post has reached to Manning’s reps for comment.

Meanwhile, the former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champ has been cleaning house when it comes to his real estate portfolio.

Manning, 41, sold off his Summit, New Jersey mansion for $4.7 million last year. Two years prior, he sold his Hoboken, NJ condo for $3.55 million — the city’s highest condo sale at the time.

He still owns his Hamptons property he purchased back in 2017. Married to his college sweetheart, Abby McGrew, since 2008, the two share three daughters.

Worth an estimated $150 million, Manning, 41, retired in 2020 and then served as an NFL analyst during the 2021 season.

