ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to miss time with ankle injury after Matt Rhule firing

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It has not been a banner Monday for the Carolina Panthers.

Just hours after head coach Matt Rhule was fired , multiple reports stated that quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss “weeks” due to a high-ankle sprain.

The former Sooner suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping Carolina to 1-4. He eventually returned in the second half and finished the game, but arrived at the postgame press conference with a boot on his left leg.

Mayfield has struggled with the Panthers. In five games he has thrown four touchdowns to four interceptions. The former No. 1 pick of the Browns is also completing a career-low 54.9 percent of his passes. The Panthers have not gotten the production they hoped they were trading for before training camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBhQv_0iTeBMsX00
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is pressured by the 49ers during a loss on Oct. 9, 2022.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kONZV_0iTeBMsX00
Baker Mayfield after the Panthers’ loss to the 49ers on Oct. 9, 2022.
Getty Images

To make matters worse for Carolina, Sam Darnold is also injured with a high-ankle sprain of his own. P.J. Walker will likely start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Walker has only seen limited NFL action, but won both of his starts for the Panthers in 2020 and 2021.

It is not known when Mayfield or Darnold will be ready to return.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland.com

Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy