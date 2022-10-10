Read full article on original website
sonomastatestar.com
Seawolves rack up weekly awards
Moving deeper into the Fall season, athletic stars here at SSU continue to shine. Outstanding talent and hardwork has been displayed these past couple weeks by SSU athletes, one of which was freshman cross country runner, Gianna Bomarito. It took Bomarito only a few short weeks to break a SSU...
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students host pro-abortion walk-out protest
Sonoma State University students participated in a walk-out on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. in the Seawolf Plaza. Many students and teachers participated in this event by bringing signs and wearing green, a color which has become a symbol of resistance amid the passing of anti-abortion laws. On June...
