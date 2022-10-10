Influencer Bran Flakezz’s solution to sorting his ‘shambles’ life

A man whose life was in a “shambles” has shared the genius trick that helped him get back on top of things.

TikTok content creator Bran Flakezz adopted a seemingly win-win approach recently by offering one of his unemployed friends the opportunity to make some quick cash in exchange for sorting his life out.

He revealed in a viral TikTok that he paid one of his female friends $150 ($A200) to work as his personal assistant for a day.

“If you’re seeing this video, this is your sign to hire a personal assistant for the day,” he told viewers.

“My friend Ellie is currently jobless, so I was like, ‘Sis, I’ll give you $150 – can you please go through my closet and clean out all the clothes I don’t want to wear?’”

He told Ellie she could keep the earnings of any of his old clothes that she sold. He also asked that she “vacuum and dust everything”.

TikTok content creator Bran Flakezz helped out an unemployed friend in a viral video. TikTok/bran__flakezz

The TikToker, who has over 200,000 followers, then displayed clips of Ellie hard at work in his room sorting his clothes into neat piles and reorganizing his wardrobe.

“She’s changing my life right now,” he told viewers, with text across the screen saying it took her a full two hours just to sort through all of his clothes.

Ellie was also shown vacuuming the floor in his room and dusting the surfaces.

“She even offered to color co-ordinate my clothes but I asked her to do it by silhouette instead,” text across the video said.

“She made me feel like I had a Barbie dream house closet.”

He then issued a reminder to viewers to support their friends where they could.

“Reminder to always be there for your friends and try to help them in any way when life gets tough,” he wrote.

The video – titled “My life was in shambles until she came” – has been viewed more than 300,000 times and has attracted close to 300 comments.

Bran Flakezz showed his friend hard at work in his room sorting his clothes into neat piles. TikTok/bran__flakezz

While many praised his approach to helping his friend, some felt he wasn’t compensating her enough.

“You owe her far more!” one comment read.

“Raise your rates Ellie!” another said.

A huge volume of comments came from people wanting to hire Ellie for themselves or find someone in their area who would provide the same service.

Mr. Flakezz later shared an update revealing Ellie “made already over $100 from selling my clothes, and [had found] several jobs out of this TikTok which was my goal”.

He also directed viewers to her Instagram, ellieheartsclothes, where “she’s selling her own stuff too so men’s and women’s”.