The Treasury Department released data on Oct. 4 that showed America’s national debt exceeded $31 trillion for the first time. Our outstanding debt raises major fiscal concerns because low interest costs to fund the debt are being replaced with higher borrowing costs. To combat our high inflation rate, the fastest in 40 years, the Federal Reserve is committed to raising interest rates. The expected growth in interest costs represents a huge threat to Americans’ economic future....

