Doc’s Prescription: U.S. national debt tops $31 trillion
The Treasury Department released data on Oct. 4 that showed America’s national debt exceeded $31 trillion for the first time. Our outstanding debt raises major fiscal concerns because low interest costs to fund the debt are being replaced with higher borrowing costs. To combat our high inflation rate, the fastest in 40 years, the Federal Reserve is committed to raising interest rates. The expected growth in interest costs represents a huge threat to Americans’ economic future....
Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC nations into oil cut, White House claims
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC+ nations into an output cut last week, the White House claimed on Thursday, part of an escalating war of words between the two countries.
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
