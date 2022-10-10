(Willmar MN-) With less than a month to go before the November 8th general election and absentee voting already started, we have entered the season of candidate debates and forums. KWLM will be hosting a forum for the candidates in new House District 16B during Open Mic show this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The two candidates are Republican Dave Baker and DFLer Fred Cogelow. On Friday's Open Mic on KWLM will be the candidates for Senate District 16, Republican Andrew Lang and DFLer Fernando Alvarado. And on Friday, October 28th KWLM will be hosting a Willmar Mayoral Candidate's Forum during Open Mic, featuring Steve Peppin and Doug Reese.

