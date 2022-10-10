Read full article on original website
Lester Precht
Lester Precht, age 93, of Bird Island died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Olivia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, October 17, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
JoAnne Freese
JoAnne June Freese, age 81, of Maynard, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Avera Care Center in Granite Falls. Funeral Service will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Bethany Reformed Cemetery in Clara City.
Dr. Ray Irving Brace
Ray Irving Brace M.D., age 91, of Willmar, MN, passed away on October 2, 2022 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, November 7th at 11:00 am at Refuge Church, 1000 6th St SE, Willmar, MN. A luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home and cards may be sent to the family in care of Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, 1000 19th Avenue SW, Willmar, MN 56201. www.hafh.org.
Lowell Hollen
Lowell R. Hollen, age 82, of Brooten, MN, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood. A public visitation celebrating Lowell's life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18th at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Brooten. A private family memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 19th, at the funeral home in Brooten. Inurnment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Brooten.
Pennock man hurt in beet truck rollover near Raymond
(Raymond MN-) A beet truck driver was hurt in a rollover north of Raymond Wednesday night. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 9:36 p.m. on 75th Avenue SW near the Kandi-Chippewa County Road. A semi loaded with beets driven by 47-year-old Michael Weber of Pennock was eastbound on 75th Avenue when he left the road, hit a field approach and rolled the truck onto it's side. Weber was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Monday morning crash injures 3 near Renville
(Renville MN-) Two people were hurt in a traffic crash in Renville County yesterday morning. The sheriff's department says it happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 21, 3 miles northeast of Renville. A car driven by 42-year-old Jameson Johnson of Howard Lake was southbound on 21 and struck a car traveling westbound on 11. Johnson and a juvenile passenger were taken to CentralCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undetermined injuries. The driver of the other car, Brett Holwerda, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. All were wearing seatbelts.
Trucker hurt in rollover near Appleton
(Appleton MN-) A truck driver was hurt when his rig left Highway 119 in Lac Qui Parle County and rolled onto it's side early this morning. The state patrol says it happened around 1 a.m. on 119 near 340th Street, about 2 miles southwest of Appleton. 37-year-old Nicholas Wrobleski of Holloway was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Friday crash injures Cold Spring motorcycle rider
(St. Joseph MN-) A Friday afternoon crash seriously injured a motorcycle rider in Stearns County. The sheriff's department reports 36-year-old Benjamin Lingl of Cold Spring was southbound on his Harley Davidson on County Road 3 in St. Joseph and was struck by a car that was westbound on County Road 75. Lingl was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. The car driver, 56-year-old Mary Hocum of Avon had minor injuries. The crash was reported at 432 p.m. Friday.
Many local live and broadcast candidates' forums in October
(Willmar MN-) With less than a month to go before the November 8th general election and absentee voting already started, we have entered the season of candidate debates and forums. KWLM will be hosting a forum for the candidates in new House District 16B during Open Mic show this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The two candidates are Republican Dave Baker and DFLer Fred Cogelow. On Friday's Open Mic on KWLM will be the candidates for Senate District 16, Republican Andrew Lang and DFLer Fernando Alvarado. And on Friday, October 28th KWLM will be hosting a Willmar Mayoral Candidate's Forum during Open Mic, featuring Steve Peppin and Doug Reese.
Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 7:26PM CDT by NWS
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Meeker, south central Stearns and east central Kandiyohi Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 726 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Paynesville, or 18 miles northeast of Willmar, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Open house Wednesday to show off plans for city hall/firehall improvements
(Olivia MN-) Both Willmar and Olivia are looking at improvements to city buildings. Mayor Jon Hawkinson says Olivia residents are invited to an open house Wednesday from 430 to 7 p.m. at city hall to look at plans for improvements to the city hall and fire station. Hawkinson says the building has been essentially unchanged for about 50 years and is due for some upgrades...
Report on Spicer rape suspect's mental health examined
(Willmar MN-) A Champlin man accused of raping a Spicer hotel desk clerk had a court hearing Wednesday. 32-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough is currently free on bail and appeared for a review hearing via remote TV. At the hearing a report on a Rule 20, or mental health evaluation, was distributed, and another review hearing was slated for November 14th. Kimbrough is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and 2 counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for allegedly raping the clerk at The Hampton Inn in Spicer February 26th and firing a gun to scare her. He was later arrested at The Twin Cities Airport.
