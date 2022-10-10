Read full article on original website
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice
We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
Bears and Commanders lay an egg on Thursday Night Football: Best memes & tweets
For the second week in a row, NFL Twitter had reason to hammer the Thursday Night Football matchup as the Bears and Commanders struggled. Amazon paid a whole lot of money to broadcast Thursday Night Football. They’re not getting their money’s worth so far this season. And neither are NFL fans.
