ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Residents reminded that ‘Fires won’t wait. Plan your escape.’

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49r9lc_0iTeAvDz00

The Antigo Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15.

This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.”

The Antigo Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds,” said John Krueger, Antigo’s fire prevention coordinator. “Given that every home is different, every home fire

escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.”

The Antigo Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

n Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

n Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

n Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

n Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

n Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

The Antigo Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, including educational activities at the area grade schools.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Antigo, contact the Antigo Fire Department at 715-350-7350.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Merrill-area fire destroys home, leaves family pet dead

A family dog perished in a fire Monday near Merrill that destroyed an uninsured home and left at least six people without shelter, officials said. A woman leapt from a second floor window to escape the fire, which was reported at about 7:15 p.m. at N1964 French Ridge Road, Merrill. The Pine River Fire Department was first to respond. The department received mutual aid from several area agencies.
MERRILL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antigo, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Antigo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
waupacanow.com

Coming home to Waupaca

Since she turned 18, Gabriela Ocampo has relocated from Miami to Texas, then to Chicago, before finding a place she calls home. Now 24 years old, she is living in Waupaca. “People here are really kind,” Ocampo said. She started as a temp in January, translating for Spanish-speaking employees...
WAUPACA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention Week#Outreach And Advocacy
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash

A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WESTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPMATTERS

Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas

CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
CRANDON, WI
thecitypages.com

Authorities searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who they say went missing last month on the city’s north side. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say Morgan Torrens went missing after she left the Northcentral Technical College’s alternative high school around 2 pm on Sept. 19. She has three piercings in her right ear and two in her left, and was wearing a sweatshirt, jeans, and blue and white Nike brand shoes.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

BREAKING: Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst football has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs after the WIAA voted they must forfeit their six wins on the season due to an ineligible player, according to a release on the Tomorrow River School District’s Facebook page. The WIAA ruled the player had...
AMHERST, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
204
Followers
765
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy