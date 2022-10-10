Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one […]
Fans 'get down on their knees and pray' at packed concert in SF's Chase Center
The stadium was packed with people worshipping two legendary '80s bands.
New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San Francisco
KGO (AM) - Wikipedia. On Monday morning, October 10, the KGO 810- AM in San Francisco officially rebranded as 810 The Spread, a sports betting format. Cumulus Media, the radio giant that owns the station, ended the station’s long-time News/Talk format and KGO branding last week, abruptly firing news/talk hosts for the second time. The format was previously changed from news/talk to all-news in 2011, which also included a sudden lay-off of many hosts.
KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
theatlasheart.com
Best Sushi in San Francisco: 21 Spots for Mouthwatering Rolls, Sashimi, and Omakase
Find out where to go for perfectly knifed nigiri, elegantly sliced sashimi, and thoughtfully curated omakase in San Francisco. Good sushi spots have never been hard to find in San Francisco, which has a long history of Japanese immigration. But in recent years, several high-end restaurants have also popped up...
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Revel Moped ‘Exploded,’ Destroyed Cars
A San Francisco Revel moped allegedly exploded, totalling two parked cars. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Oak Street near the Panhandle on Sept. 29, according to Devin Fleharty, whose car was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, which also destroyed a...
Daily Californian
'Deeply affected': Bay Area radio station KGO 810 closes after 98 years
After 98 years on-air, Bay Area radio station station KGO 810 shut down Thursday. Since 1924, KGO 810 has informed and engaged local residents on news, politics and entertainment, according to former executive producer John Daly. Mark Thompson, one of KGO 810’s former radio show hosts, said he found out about the station closing down only “minutes before” the show aired Thursday morning.
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
How San Francisco's 'queen of momos' made dumplings go viral
"Don't cut it. ... If you can, take the whole bite."
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
sfstandard.com
Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV
A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots has divided opinions in the city for years.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
SFist
13 Best Vets & Veterinarian Pet Hospitals in San Francisco
With more dogs per capita than children, San Francisco is among the most pet friendly cities in the country. Surprisingly, SF actually has a shortage of vets, so finding a pet hospital with the best veterinarians able to care for your cherished furry (or scaley, feathery, or even naked mole-rat) friend can be a challenge at times. The good thing is that our city does in fact have some of the most skilled vets, and they can be found at the locations that SFist has put together below. Why is this list free to read?
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
