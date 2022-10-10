ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San Francisco

KGO (AM) - Wikipedia. On Monday morning, October 10, the KGO 810- AM in San Francisco officially rebranded as 810 The Spread, a sports betting format. Cumulus Media, the radio giant that owns the station, ended the station’s long-time News/Talk format and KGO branding last week, abruptly firing news/talk hosts for the second time. The format was previously changed from news/talk to all-news in 2011, which also included a sudden lay-off of many hosts.
KRON4 News

KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
Daily Californian

'Deeply affected': Bay Area radio station KGO 810 closes after 98 years

After 98 years on-air, Bay Area radio station station KGO 810 shut down Thursday. Since 1924, KGO 810 has informed and engaged local residents on news, politics and entertainment, according to former executive producer John Daly. Mark Thompson, one of KGO 810’s former radio show hosts, said he found out about the station closing down only “minutes before” the show aired Thursday morning.
