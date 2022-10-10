Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.

