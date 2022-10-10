Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
The Bosworth Company and Lennox give Midland firefighter a new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today The Bosworth Company installed a new Lennox HVAC system for a midland firefighter, courtesy of Lennox’s ‘Feel the Love Program’. The program empowers Lennox dealers to give back to an individual who makes a difference in the community. This is their fourth...
cbs7.com
Four locations getting traffic lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A project to install traffic lights at four locations in the Odessa District is starting this month. Much of the work in the initial stages will have minimum impact on traffic. Traffic lights will be placed at the following intersections:. >> Business Interstate 20 and West...
Scary Fun! Theres A Gardendale Halloween Haunted House Between Midland and Odessa?
Need another Haunted House to hit up this Halloween here in the Permian Basin? Well, you don't need to go far. In Fact, you can just go right between Midland and Odessa and hit up Gardendale, Texas! Yep, there IS A HAUNTED HOUSE between Midland and Odessa and it's presented by the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department!
Humane Society of Odessa works to save injured strays
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Rocko, his leg is definitely going to need to be amputated. It’s pretty much already amputated, and he’s not stable yet. Apollo, he’s got a lot of cuts and tears on the side of his neck, ear, and face,” said Humane Society of Odessa office manager Christyna Taylor. Not only […]
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
marfapublicradio.org
Midland officials approve demolition of Western United Life Building
The 12-story Western United Life Building has stood abandoned in downtown Midland for decades. Now, Midland’s city council is allowing the Midland Development Corporation to spend over $3 million to demolish the skyscraper as well as a few other nearby properties. By Mitch Borden. The Western United Life Building...
cbs7.com
Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter. The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals. Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed...
cbs7.com
Today Permian Basin STEPS held their monthly meeting, discussing mental health
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin STEPS (Service, Transmission, Exploration, Production and Safety Network) purpose is to work cooperatively with the oil & gas industry and OSHA with one common goal, an incident free workplace. They host these meetings the second Tuesday of every month, open to anyone in the...
cbs7.com
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
Affidavit: Midland woman hits aunt with SUV while trying to avoid tow truck
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly ran over her aunt with her Jeep as she was trying to leave a parking lot and avoid a tow truck that was trying to take possession of the vehicle. Alexis Hutson, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a […]
Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
cbs7.com
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
cbs7.com
ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
cbs7.com
Skillpoint alliance breaks barriers with pre-apprentice electrical program graduation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Skillpoint alliance’s pre-apprentice electrical program, had its graduation Thursday morning. Fifty percent of the graduates were women. Apart from graduating from this program, two of the women in the course received certificates for excelling academically and in the lab. “It makes those Middle School kids...
West Texas Food Bank truck driver transported to MMH after accident
MIDLAND, Texas — A West Texas Food Bank truck was seen by drivers in Midland this morning hanging off the road near TX-191 and Loop 250. This caused some slight delays for those heading out to work in the area. According to the City of Midland, the driver of...
5th grade student in Odessa charged with making a threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5th grade student from Barbara Jordan Elementary was arrested today after he allegedly threatened another student. According to a news release, students told staff members today that the boy threatened yesterday to bring a gun to school. Upon learning of the threat, Ector County ISD police immediately began investigating and eventually […]
cbs7.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Safe Place of the Permian basin is a resource for those battling this issue. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, in 2021, 204 Texans were killed by intimate partners. Director of Development for Safe Place of the...
