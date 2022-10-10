Need another Haunted House to hit up this Halloween here in the Permian Basin? Well, you don't need to go far. In Fact, you can just go right between Midland and Odessa and hit up Gardendale, Texas! Yep, there IS A HAUNTED HOUSE between Midland and Odessa and it's presented by the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department!

ODESSA, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO