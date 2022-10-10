ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Four locations getting traffic lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A project to install traffic lights at four locations in the Odessa District is starting this month. Much of the work in the initial stages will have minimum impact on traffic. Traffic lights will be placed at the following intersections:. >> Business Interstate 20 and West...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Humane Society of Odessa works to save injured strays

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Rocko, his leg is definitely going to need to be amputated. It’s pretty much already amputated, and he’s not stable yet. Apollo, he’s got a lot of cuts and tears on the side of his neck, ear, and face,” said Humane Society of Odessa office manager Christyna Taylor. Not only […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
marfapublicradio.org

Midland officials approve demolition of Western United Life Building

The 12-story Western United Life Building has stood abandoned in downtown Midland for decades. Now, Midland’s city council is allowing the Midland Development Corporation to spend over $3 million to demolish the skyscraper as well as a few other nearby properties. By Mitch Borden. The Western United Life Building...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter. The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals. Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention Week
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5th grade student in Odessa charged with making a threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5th grade student from Barbara Jordan Elementary was arrested today after he allegedly threatened another student. According to a news release, students told staff members today that the boy threatened yesterday to bring a gun to school. Upon learning of the threat, Ector County ISD police immediately began investigating and eventually […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy