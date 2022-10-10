ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Kyle Busch says what everybody else is thinking

Kyle Busch made an interesting comment in response to the announcement that Chandler Smith had signed with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Last month, Kaulig Racing confirmed that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement as a part of Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?

Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?

Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace’s team has been eliminated

Bubba Wallace’s #45 team is no longer in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship following the round of 12. The round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came to an end this past Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, eliminating four of the 12 remaining playoff drivers and four of the 12 remaining playoff teams from championship contention.
The Spun

Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race

Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
Sportscasting

Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks

Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He'll Miss Next 3 Races

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has missed the last two Cup Series races with a concussion, which he suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman announced on Wednesday that he will miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville as he continues to heal.
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty

Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
960 The Ref

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News

Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
FanSided

NASCAR: The driver eliminated by William Byron’s appeal

Which driver ended up being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs because of the success of the William Byron appeal?. With a 16th place finish in the round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron did enough to lock himself into the round of 8 for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Jalopnik

NASCAR Will Foot the Bill for 2023 Cup Series Safety Upgrades

NASCAR has faced ample criticism from fans, drivers, and media alike when it comes to the construction of the Cup Series’ Next Gen car — but for 2023, it sounds like the sanctioning body is going to solve those problems. At least, that’s what a leaked memo reads, as per Road & Track.
racer.com

Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish

NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
FOX Sports

From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists

Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
Yardbarker

Weekend schedule for Las Vegas playoff race

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe comprise the eight eligible Cup Series drivers who will be competing for the opportunity to advance and race for the 2022 championship trophy.
Yardbarker

The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger

Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
atozsports.com

Predicting the final score of the Alabama-Tennessee game

We gave our full score predictions for the Tennessee-Alabama game on the Big Orange Podcast this week. Check them out in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and for an audio-only version of the podcast check out these links:
