Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
“It’s gritty, it’s awesome.’ Michigan Stadium tunnel to bear Lloyd Carr’s name
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There is a long list of things that make Michigan Stadium special. There’s the gigantic block M that can be viewed virtually anywhere near the stadium, the tall blue entrance gates, and the stadium’s nickname, “The Big House.” On Saturday morning, that list will grow when the only tunnel leading onto the field officially gets a name.
MLive.com
Wisconsin game looks critical to Michigan State football’s bowl hopes
Reaching a bowl game wasn’t a problem for Michigan State last year. The Spartans won their first eight games and capped a resurgent season with a Peach Bowl victory against Pittsburgh to finish 11-2. Now at the midpoint of this season, Michigan State is facing an uphill battle just...
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) emerges from its bye week to begin The Gauntlet, starting with a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
MLive.com
How Michigan basketball is figuring out life without Naz Hillmon
MINNEAPOLIS -- In the middle of Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference on Wednesday, a Big Ten Network analyst approached, armed with a microphone and a question. “Having Danielle Rauch and Naz Hillmon leave the program, who have you sought after to be a leader of this team?”. Barnes Arico...
247Sports
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Justin White on journey from Division II to earning a scholarship and starting
EAST LANSING – It was late in fall camp when Justin White received a phone call and was told to come to the football building. The Michigan State defensive back wasn’t sure of the reason but reported to the office of Saeed Khalif, the program’s general manager and executive director of player personnel and recruiting.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten basketball media days
EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State’s losing streak has grown to four. Mel Tucker and the Spartans did their best to hang around early against the mighty Buckeyes of Ohio State last Saturday, but when the final whistle sounded at a sparsely populated Spartan Stadium, the result was another lopsided loss and yet another setback in what is quickly becoming a lost season.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard on Michigan’s NIL progress, Europe trip, and preseason predictions
MINNEAPOLIS -- Michigan head men’s basketball Juwan Howard, more known for his scoring and rebounding during his playing career, started off his Big Ten media day press conference on Wednesday with an assist. After replacing Michigan women’s players at a particular dais inside Target Center, Howard noticed a purse...
MLive.com
Continuity, development, culture: Tom Izzo charts his course in college hoops’ portal era
MINNEAPOLIS – Tom Izzo can see the weaknesses on his Michigan State roster as clearly as anyone. He’ll be the first to admit that the center position, where his players include one inexperienced junior and two freshmen, is the team’s biggest question mark. And yet he decided...
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
Onward State
Your Guide To Penn State Homecoming 2022’s Events
Homecoming 2022 is right around the corner and with it comes a week filled with fun events to celebrate our Dear Old State. So grab your black and pink and make sure you’re up to speed on these events leading up to Penn State’s White Out against Minnesota on Saturday, October 22.
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State
No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday.
MLive.com
Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo counting on improved backcourt to lead Michigan State in 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS – If Michigan State is to climb back to the top of the Big Ten standings this year, it’ll be the Spartans’ guards that lead them there. That was the message from Tom Izzo as he spoke at Big Ten media days on Wednesday at the Target Center here in Minneapolis to kick off the 2022-23 season.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Bellefonte, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bellefonte. The Clearfield Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. The Clearfield Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bellefonte Area High School on October 13, 2022, 16:45:00.
