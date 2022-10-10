ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

“It’s gritty, it’s awesome.’ Michigan Stadium tunnel to bear Lloyd Carr’s name

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There is a long list of things that make Michigan Stadium special. There’s the gigantic block M that can be viewed virtually anywhere near the stadium, the tall blue entrance gates, and the stadium’s nickname, “The Big House.” On Saturday morning, that list will grow when the only tunnel leading onto the field officially gets a name.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

How Michigan basketball is figuring out life without Naz Hillmon

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the middle of Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference on Wednesday, a Big Ten Network analyst approached, armed with a microphone and a question. “Having Danielle Rauch and Naz Hillmon leave the program, who have you sought after to be a leader of this team?”. Barnes Arico...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Spartan Confidential podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten basketball media days

EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State’s losing streak has grown to four. Mel Tucker and the Spartans did their best to hang around early against the mighty Buckeyes of Ohio State last Saturday, but when the final whistle sounded at a sparsely populated Spartan Stadium, the result was another lopsided loss and yet another setback in what is quickly becoming a lost season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Onward State

Your Guide To Penn State Homecoming 2022’s Events

Homecoming 2022 is right around the corner and with it comes a week filled with fun events to celebrate our Dear Old State. So grab your black and pink and make sure you’re up to speed on these events leading up to Penn State’s White Out against Minnesota on Saturday, October 22.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

