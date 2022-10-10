ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest man arrested for theft, bail jumping

Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

Sun Prairie police arrested a 33-year-old Deforest man Oct. 7 at a Sun Prairie Kwik Trip after he was ordered to stay away from all Kwik Trips.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said Troy Rowe had open felony cases and an order that he not go to any Kwik Trip convenience outlet.

Upon completion of the investigation, Rowe was arrested for theft of movable property worth less than $2,500, trespassing and felony bail jumping then transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.

Joint operation nets car theft suspects

A multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation has resulted in the arrests of four individuals wanted in connection to vehicle thefts in the Madison and Dane County area.

Dane County Sheriff’s Lt. Ira Simpson said during the past several years, Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to tackle the prevalence of vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison/Dane County area.

On Oct. 6, deputies—along with officers from the cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, and Sun Prairie, the villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.

Simpson said during the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, ultimately resulting in the arrest of four individuals, the recovery of one stolen vehicle, and the recovery of a firearm.

The following individuals were arrested from three of the stops: Travis D. Vial, age 31; Joshua G. Vukoty Flowers, age 28; Terrance F. Walls, age 32 and Jaquan T. Morris, age 19.

Vial was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and Moore was arrested on a probation hold from a singular traffic stop. Walls was arrested for knowingly fleeing an officer related to a short pursuit and subsequent traffic stop.

Simpson said Morris was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting/obstructing an officer, and a parole violation, following a short vehicular pursuit and subsequent foot pursuit, in which he ran from the stolen vehicle, and dropped a handgun.

Female suffers medical incident, hits fire truck head-on

Sun Prairie Police are not issuing any citations after a female driver’s vehicle struck a Sun Prairie Fire truck on Oct. 7 at the intersection of Lothe and West Main streets.

Cox said officers responded at 6:35 p.m. According to the investigation, the woman suffered a medical incident, causing her to lose control of her vehicle and hit the fire truck head-on. Cox said the vehicles were traveling at such a low speed that no injuries resulted from the crash.

Cox said that even though no charges will be forthcoming, the accident report remains to be completed.

Male cited for Windsor Street signal pole collision

Police cited a 26-year-old male who fell asleep at the wheel Oct. 8 and struck a signal pole at the intersection of Windsor Street and Davison Drive.

Cox said police received a 911 call about the crash at 8:05 a.m. Investigating officers learned the driver, Jacob Berlin with an unknown address, told police he fell asleep at the wheel and struck the signal pole. The pole is currently laying in the grass near Walgreens.

Police cited Berlin for inattentive driving after he was treated for injuries by Sun Prairie EMS, Cox said.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

