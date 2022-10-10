If you’re like most investors, your portfolio is down this year. No matter how much your portfolio drops, it won’t drop as much as Elon Musk's holdings. It’s virtually impossible to know Musk’s exact net worth because a lot of it is from his equity in private companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company that have unclear valuations. But the majority of Musk’s liquid net worth is in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO