CleanCloud Integrates Directly With DoorDash - What's The Benefit For Laundromats & Dry Cleaners?

CleanCloud, the all-in-one point of sale (PoS) software specialized for laundromats and dry cleaners, now integrates directly with DoorDash, Inc. DASH DoorDash Drive. The integration enables laundromats and dry cleaners to launch or expand their pickup and delivery within twenty-four hours with no upfront cost. With CleanCloud's new on-demand integration,...
TECHNOLOGY
Elon Musk Has Lost More Money In The Last Month Than The Value Of These 5 Companies

If you’re like most investors, your portfolio is down this year. No matter how much your portfolio drops, it won’t drop as much as Elon Musk's holdings. It’s virtually impossible to know Musk’s exact net worth because a lot of it is from his equity in private companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company that have unclear valuations. But the majority of Musk’s liquid net worth is in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.
STOCKS
State
California State
Retail Crash: Ontario Regulator Warns Stores Against Diverting Cannabis To Ilegal Markets

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which is also responsible for cannabis shops, warned licensed retailers against selling their inventory to “unlicensed third parties upon the closure of the store,” reported MJBizDaily. The warning came “in response to an offer from a company called Leafythings Canada to buy struggling stores’ cannabis inventory.”
RETAIL
Why Laser Photonics Shares Are Popping More Than 50% Today?

Laser Photonics Corp LASE, an industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems, said that Coca-Cola Co KO recently implemented its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities. CEO Wayne Tupuola told Benzinga, “Coca-Cola’s use of our CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in one of its many manufacturing plants...
MARKETS
