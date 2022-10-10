Read full article on original website
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Consumer Shift To Electric — Or High Prices Scaring Buyers Off? Used Car Index Shows Largest Decrease In 7 Months
According to consumer price index data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday, the used car and truck index showed a 1.1% decline, coming in at 7.2% following a 0.1% decline in August. This is the largest drop in the used car and truck index since March of this year.
CleanCloud Integrates Directly With DoorDash - What's The Benefit For Laundromats & Dry Cleaners?
CleanCloud, the all-in-one point of sale (PoS) software specialized for laundromats and dry cleaners, now integrates directly with DoorDash, Inc. DASH DoorDash Drive. The integration enables laundromats and dry cleaners to launch or expand their pickup and delivery within twenty-four hours with no upfront cost. With CleanCloud's new on-demand integration,...
Elon Musk Has Lost More Money In The Last Month Than The Value Of These 5 Companies
If you’re like most investors, your portfolio is down this year. No matter how much your portfolio drops, it won’t drop as much as Elon Musk's holdings. It’s virtually impossible to know Musk’s exact net worth because a lot of it is from his equity in private companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company that have unclear valuations. But the majority of Musk’s liquid net worth is in shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.
Retail Crash: Ontario Regulator Warns Stores Against Diverting Cannabis To Ilegal Markets
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which is also responsible for cannabis shops, warned licensed retailers against selling their inventory to “unlicensed third parties upon the closure of the store,” reported MJBizDaily. The warning came “in response to an offer from a company called Leafythings Canada to buy struggling stores’ cannabis inventory.”
Why Laser Photonics Shares Are Popping More Than 50% Today?
Laser Photonics Corp LASE, an industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems, said that Coca-Cola Co KO recently implemented its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities. CEO Wayne Tupuola told Benzinga, “Coca-Cola’s use of our CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in one of its many manufacturing plants...
