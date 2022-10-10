Amazon has some great deals going on for speakers, sound bars, and subwoofers from Polk Audio right now. As part of the Prime Early Access sale, which is still going and runs through the end of today. In fact there is under 10 hours left at the time of writing. Then all the best deals either go back up to full price or if items are still on sale, the discounts won’t be as good.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO