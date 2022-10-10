Read full article on original website
daystech.org
How to connect AirPods to an iPhone or iPad
Knowing how one can join AirPods to an iPhone or iPad is an important ability for any Apple person. After all, one of many major advantages of shopping for AirPods — apart from the truth that they’re among the best headphones — is the seamless integration they provide you with different gadgets in Apple’s ecosystem.
daystech.org
Here are all the carriers that’ll give you an iPhone 14 for free
The latest iPhone is undoubtedly fascinating, but it surely’s additionally expensive. Thankfully, numerous cellular carriers supply offers, together with packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 without cost. Where are you able to get a free iPhone 14?. To make clear, by “free,” we imply carriers that provide...
daystech.org
Apple Reportedly Fined $19M for Not Including Chargers With iPhones
Apple has reportedly been fined 100 million reais ($19 million) by a Brazilian court docket for not together with chargers in new iPhones offered within the nation. All iPhones offered in Brazil should include a charger included within the field, the court docket dominated, in keeping with a Reuters report Thursday.
daystech.org
2 days with a Pixel 7
The new collection of Pixel telephones from Google options Google {hardware} and Google software program – the trendy smartphone, as Google supposed it to be. The Pixel 7 has a pleasant heft to it – it’s snug within the hand, not too heavy, however weighty sufficient that the machine doesn’t really feel low finish. The case for the Pixel 7 (which isn’t included) is sort of slick, I did fear initially about it sliding proper out of my hand it was so clean.
daystech.org
Android phone users warned when microphone and camera are in use
Ever questioned in case your cellphone is watching you or listening in?. A tiny signal hidden in plain sight can ease your worries by alerting you when apps are utilizing your Android digicam or microphone. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Parents warned about common apps. Watch the most recent News on...
daystech.org
Google’s New Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8
Google final week unveiled the Pixel Watch, a Wear OS-based sensible watch that has a spherical show and a collection of well being monitoring options. We picked up a Pixel Watch and thought we would evaluate it to Apple’s latest flagship wristworn system, the Apple Watch Series 8. Since...
daystech.org
Samsung’s One UI 5 is coming soon with updated lock screens
Samsung’s tackle Android 13, known as One UI 5, is able to come out of public beta testing “in the coming weeks,” in response to an organization press launch issued in the present day. Highlights embrace a extra personalised lock display and new modes to filter out undesirable disruptions based mostly in your exercise. Sounds an awful lot like iOS 16, and you understand what? That’s positive! These are all nice options on iOS, and Samsung is wise sufficient to repeat them.
daystech.org
iPhone 14 crash detection feature triggering 911 calls from roller coasters
A brand new characteristic on Apple’s newest iPhone is outwardly sensing these driving curler coasters need assistance from emergency companies. According to Apple, if an iPhone 14 detects a automobile crash, an alert will immediate the person that the telephone will mechanically name 911 after 20 seconds except you cancel it.
daystech.org
1Password now available to Apple Watch users
1Password is without doubt one of the most secure methods to safe your web credentials in addition to save 2FA codes. After its largest overhaul with 1Password 8, the app has now obtained a serious enchancment by being made obtainable for the Apple Watch. The announcement was made in a...
daystech.org
Software Update Is Waiting On Your Upcoming Pixel Watch
There is a software update waiting for you in your upcoming Pixel Watch. The preliminary Pixel Watch orders are beginning to arrive to shoppers, and the second you energy it on and set it up, you’ll have a software program replace ready. There is a software program replace ready...
daystech.org
iPhones calling 911 from owners’ pockets on rollercoasters | iPhone
Apple’s latest cellphone has been mechanically calling emergency companies from the pockets of individuals driving rollercoasters within the US, mistaking the bumps and jerks of the rides as automotive crashes. The newest iPhone 14, in addition to newer Apple watches, contains a feature that detects the indicators and vibrations...
daystech.org
Tech News | Samsung, Google to Now Offer Support for Each Other’s Smart Home Ecosystems
Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Over the years, although good gadgets have gained traction, there exist compatibility points between manufacturers that in the end trigger complications for customers. According to GSM Arena, with the Matter protocol aiming to make it simpler to regulate a sensible house that has a mixture...
daystech.org
Apple’s roadmap for shifting production outside of China
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out in the present day with some new predictions on how Apple can proceed to cut back its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the continuing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on latest...
daystech.org
Taylor Swift to be the next featured artist on Apple Fitness+
Apple Fitness+ is not only about exercises, as Apple additionally highlights the platform’s integration with Apple Music. This time, the corporate has introduced that the subsequent artist to be featured on Apple Fitness+ exercises is 11-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. Workouts with Taylor Swift songs. In an Instagram...
daystech.org
Trump Truth Social App for Android Approved for Google Play Store
Trump Media & Technology Group claims its Truth Social social community — which is actually a Twitter knockoff — is a “Big Tech alternative” and the previous president has claimed the corporate is combating “against the tyranny of Big Tech.”. But TMTG nonetheless has to...
daystech.org
Users of Android phones, worry of tiny on-screen dot
An icon seems within the higher proper nook of an Android machine’s display screen when its digital camera or microphone is being utilized by an app. This Google performance was first made accessible on cell units all over the world in October 2021. It has Android 12 software program...
Android Headlines
Amazon Is Slashing Prices On Polk Audio Sound Bars & Speakers
Amazon has some great deals going on for speakers, sound bars, and subwoofers from Polk Audio right now. As part of the Prime Early Access sale, which is still going and runs through the end of today. In fact there is under 10 hours left at the time of writing. Then all the best deals either go back up to full price or if items are still on sale, the discounts won’t be as good.
Cult of Mac
Bose busts out compact, affordable new soundbar with AirPlay 2
Bose took a further step into the compact, affordable soundbar market Monday with release of its new Smart Soundbar 600. It looks set to compete in a growing pool of home-theater audio products that don’t break the bank. Featuring Dolby Atmos, Bose “TrueSpace” and AirPlay 2 technology, the slender...
daystech.org
Fake Lightning cables can damage your iPhone. Here’s how to make sure yours is genuine
Once once more, I’ve come throughout an iPhone that might have been broken by a poor high quality charging cable. The proprietor thought that they’d purchased a real cable from a web based retailer. Apparently it was a “actually whole lot.”. Also: Apple’s worst product has now...
daystech.org
Apple, Goldman Sachs introduce interest-bearing savings accounts
In a press release on Thursday, Apple stated the characteristic is predicted to launch within the “coming months,” and the FDIC-insured account will likely be administered by. , the financial institution and lender behind the Apple Card. Apple stated it is not saying an annual yield but as...
