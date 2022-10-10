Man allegedly threatens Trousdale County woman at knifepoint, forces her to take off clothes
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Trousdale County.
It happened on Freeman Lane in Hartsville around 2:40 p.m.CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee
Once on the scene, deputies found a woman who said she was forced to take her clothes off and was being held against her will. She also said the suspect — later identified as Roger Hendricks — made death threats against her while armed with a knife.
Hendricks was arrested and charged with the following:
- Aggravated domestic assault
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Vandalism
- Interference with emergency call
The man’s bond has been set at $8,500.
⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com
Hendricks is due in court on Nov. 4.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 3