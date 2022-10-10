Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High School students grieve classmate
Students at Gulfport High School remember their classmate Jaheim McMillan. Gathering in the school court yard, students made posters that read ‘Justice for Jaheim,’ they huddled together, listened to music, and supported each other as they grieve the life of the 15-year-old. WXXV spoke to Sandy Commer-East, Gulfport...
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
Picayune Item
PRC, Picayune and Poplarville school districts receive their accountability ratings.
The Poplarville School District earned an A-rating; Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating and Picayune School district earned a C-rating for its performance in the 2021-2022 school year. Each district received their grade from the Mississippi State Board of Education, released on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Office of...
mageenews.com
Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival in Poplarville
Andy Baeuerle is a freshman at Pearl River Community College. Born and raised in Simpson County, Andy is passionate about sports and history, especially sports and history in his own state.
ourmshome.com
Historic Jackson County Cemetery Tour Set for October 27
It’s time to learn some history about Pascagoula once again — in a somewhat spooky venue, no less. The 16th Annual Historic Cemetery Tour, sponsored by the Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society, will take place on October 27, 5:00-7:30 p.m., at the venerable old Krebs Cemetery on Fort Street in the city’s Lake District. This year’s theme will be “Local Seafarers and the Vessels That Made Them Famous.”
WLOX
Pascagoula church brings in pumpkin patch to help community in Ecuador
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s starting to feel like fall here in South Mississippi, and you know what’s missing? Pumpkin patches. The First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula received a fresh shipment of 980 pumpkins from New Mexico with fun names like spookies, swan gores and snowflakes. With...
WLOX
Community members hold vigil for Jaheim McMillan
Nice sunny weather to start the week. Better rain chances by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Nice & dry for now. Possibly wetter by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 'Penguins & Pops' event happening at Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
ourmshome.com
Moss Point Cemetery Tour Set Oct. 22
Legends will come to life at Griffin Cemetery’s 10th Annual Historic Tour set Sat. Oct. 22 in Moss Point. Souls resting in the circa 1848 cemetery will be memorialized by costumed family members and family representatives portraying them. The cemetery is located at the west end of Dantzler St. Tours start on the hour and half hour beginning at 9 a.m. with the last tour starting at 11:30 a.m. In case of rain the event will be Sunday afternoon.
WLOX
IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a sad day for sea turtle lovers. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. In the end, 132 eggs...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Nicholls Worth
Shinedown Biloxi Concert Review
On Wednesday, Sept. 28th, American rock band, Shinedown, performed at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi for their Planet Zero World Tour. John Harvie and Jelly Roll opened the show as guest performers. I had the opportunity to attend the concert, and I had the most amazing time. It was...
WLOX
St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport. This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.
daystech.org
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death
Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria Contest - Official Promotion Rules
ourmshome.com
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Plant Exchange returns October 22
It’s that time of year! The Mississippi Gulf Coast Plant Exchange will be conducting its fall meeting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 22 at the Harrison County Fair Grounds in Gulfport. This meet will be held under the large black pavilion at the fairgrounds, so shade...
Sea Coast Echo
'The Sky's the Limit'
“Nobody ever told me I couldn’t be a one-armed piano player,” — Pat Murphy. For many than half a century, Bay St. Louis native Pat Murphy has rocked stages in Hancock County and beyond with the musical stylings of The Pat Murphy Band. “I’ve played music for...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
wdhn.com
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in the community feeling angry. This is the story of Lam Luong.
WLOX
Training exercises result in increased military activity from CRTC
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People living near the Combat Readiness Training Center might notice some increased activity around the base. According to officials, training will take place until Nov. 15. “The public should expect to see more military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft training in and around the local area along...
