CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android
Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know
IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
This hidden iOS 16 lock screen feature is a game-changer for your iPhone
One of the most significant iOS 16 features is the new iPhone Lock Screen design that users more freedom than ever to customize the appearance and functionality of the Lock Screen. You can set any image as your Lock Screen wallpaper, configure as many screens as you want, and connect them with Focus modes. And you can add various iOS 16 widgets to offer you information at a glance.
5 reasons why I'm waiting for the iPhone 15 Plus
The new larger iPhone is good, but the next generation could be the best iPhone ever
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
daystech.org
Grab The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD For $210, & Save On More Storage
The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD is certainly one of our favourite NVMe SSD choices, and there’s a deal on it proper now as a part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access occasion. This is the SSD we’re utilizing in our PS5 and it’s not solely given us extra storage for video games, nevertheless it helps video games load tremendous quick. Right now you may snag the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD for simply $209.99, however the deal solely lasts by way of right this moment and ends at midnight.
pocketnow.com
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: DON'T Do It! (video)
In smartphone design there's Apple and then there's everybody else, but I actually don't mean that in a good way. While Android manufacturers have mastered the art of new designs every year, Cupertino is like the automaker that holds on to it for two to three years, and yet what's interesting is how Apple gets away with it. You'd assume consumers would complain about the practice, but nope, it's really just us tech nerds. Apple's approach to build on the same design with new features has been kind of a staple, and yet, I think this is the first time this is not just an "S"-year.
daystech.org
Here are all the carriers that’ll give you an iPhone 14 for free
The latest iPhone is undoubtedly fascinating, but it surely’s additionally expensive. Thankfully, numerous cellular carriers supply offers, together with packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 without cost. Where are you able to get a free iPhone 14?. To make clear, by “free,” we imply carriers that provide...
daystech.org
Grab eufy Security SoloCam S40 At 35% Off And Start Securing Your Home
Eufy determined to affix the Amazon Prime Early Access sale as effectively, and the eufy Security SoloCam S40 is price highlighting. This is a wi-fi, out of doors safety digital camera, and it’s now discounted by 35%. The system prices solely $129.99 as we converse, discounted from $199.99. The...
daystech.org
Just $230 on Prime Day gets you the best budget phone since the OnePlus X
Sick of overpaying for flagship telephones? OnePlus has your again with this killer Prime Day deal that gets you $70 off (opens in new tab) a cellphone that was already effectively underneath $300 to start with. That places the OnePlus Nord N20 5G at simply $230, making it the one finest price range advice we will make this Prime Day.
daystech.org
Apple might release iPadOS 16.1 alongside new hardware very soon
IOS 16 brings a slew of latest options to your iPhone. You now have higher lock display customization and the power to. edit and unsend messages in iMessage. Your cellphone now additionally helps Apple. passkeys, providing you with a safer technique to log into your favourite websites and apps with...
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
Digital Trends
Deal alert: Buy iPhone 14 get Beat Studio Buds free plus $200 to spend online
This content was produced in partnership with Visible. If it’s time to upgrade your phone, or more specifically get the new iPhone 14, then pay close attention because Visible is offering a fantastic deal right now that you won’t find anywhere else. There are two offers that, when combined, get you a free set of Beats Studio Buds and $200 to spend online. How awesome is that?
TechCrunch
How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14
ESIM is a substitute for a physical SIM that’s embedded in the phone’s circuitry so users can easily swap between SIMs. It also enables people to host more than two SIMs. The iPhone 14 will be able to host up to eight SIMs at once. So, how easy is it to load a new eSIM on the iPhone? It should only take a few steps.
