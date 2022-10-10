Read full article on original website
stateofreform.com
North Texas panel advocates for more required SDOH services for Medicaid managed care organizations
During the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Conference, a panel of experts outlined the need for Texas to establish more robust requirements for managed care organizations (MCO) to address social determinants of health.
stateofreform.com
Report suggests racial bias persists in Colorado health care delivery
In its latest health access survey, the Colorado Health Institute (CHI) estimates 4.2% or 148,000 Coloradans who sought health care in 2021 reported being treated with less respect or lower quality care than others, with income being the most common reason (representing 58.3% of respondents) among people of all races.
stateofreform.com
Alaska health department leaders discuss focus areas following division of ADHSS
The transformation of Alaska's Department of Health and Social Services into 2 departments in July meant big changes for the agency's staff and divisions. The leaders of the 2 departments discussed adjustments that were made and initiatives they're focusing on during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference's Lunch Keynote.
stateofreform.com
Experts discuss Medicaid coverage landscape as they prepare for end of PHE
Although it is still unclear exactly when the public health emergency (PHE) will end, Washington health coverage professionals are working hard to prepare for Medicaid redeterminations and new procurements.
stateofreform.com
Utah Medicaid prepares for end of PHE and transition to PRISM
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) continues to prepare for strategic changes to the state Medicaid program. Utah Medicaid said the months leading up to and following the end of the public...
stateofreform.com
Newsom signs bills regarding patient health information and e-prescriptions into law
Gov. Gavin Newsom wrapped up the 2021-22 legislative session by signing numerous bills into law. These newly-signed bills include key health measures concerning patient health information, e-prescriptions, physician licenses, and health plan coverage of COVID-19 treatments.
stateofreform.com
Arizona Center for Rural Health brief highlights worsening workforce shortages in rural areas, citing growing and aging patient population
The Arizona Center for Rural Health (AzCRH)'s recently released Physician Specialty Workforce Profile reveals the significant physician shortages in rural areas of the state. Currently, Arizona meets only 37% of its primary care needs...
stateofreform.com
Utah public health officials concerned about reports of public deception over COVID-19 status
A recent University of Utah survey found that 4 in 10 Americans knowingly misrepresented their COVID-19 status and/or did not comply with public health measures during the height of the pandemic. In the online survey,...
stateofreform.com
5 Things Texas: Conference keynotes, Panel coverage
It was great to see so many of you at the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference last month! In this newsletter, we report on the keynotes and include Reporter Boram Kim's coverage of several of the panel discussions from the event.
stateofreform.com
MHA highlights $4.2 billion in community investments made by Michigan hospitals during first year of pandemic
The Michigan Health & Hospital Association's (MHA) recently released 2022 Community Benefit Report highlights nearly $4.2 billion in investments made toward community services and programs among Michigan hospitals in FY 2020. The report details...
