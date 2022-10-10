ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report suggests racial bias persists in Colorado health care delivery

In its latest health access survey, the Colorado Health Institute (CHI) estimates 4.2% or 148,000 Coloradans who sought health care in 2021 reported being treated with less respect or lower quality care than others, with income being the most common reason (representing 58.3% of respondents) among people of all races.
COLORADO STATE
Alaska health department leaders discuss focus areas following division of ADHSS

The transformation of Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services into 2 departments in July meant big changes for the agency’s staff and divisions. The leaders of the 2 departments discussed adjustments that were made and initiatives they’re focusing on during the 2022 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference’s Lunch Keynote.
ALASKA STATE
Experts discuss Medicaid coverage landscape as they prepare for end of PHE

Although it is still unclear exactly when the public health emergency (PHE) will end, Washington health coverage professionals are working hard to prepare for Medicaid redeterminations and new procurements. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Anthony Woods, Aaron Wilson, and Charissa...
WASHINGTON STATE
Utah Medicaid prepares for end of PHE and transition to PRISM

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) continues to prepare for strategic changes to the state Medicaid program. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Utah Medicaid said the months leading up to and following the end of the public...
UTAH STATE
Newsom signs bills regarding patient health information and e-prescriptions into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrapped up the 2021-22 legislative session by signing numerous bills into law. These newly-signed bills include key health measures concerning patient health information, e-prescriptions, physician licenses, and health plan coverage of COVID-19 treatments. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Center for Rural Health brief highlights worsening workforce shortages in rural areas, citing growing and aging patient population

The Arizona Center for Rural Health (AzCRH)’s recently released Physician Specialty Workforce Profile reveals the significant physician shortages in rural areas of the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Currently, Arizona meets only 37% of its primary care needs...
ARIZONA STATE
5 Things Texas: Conference keynotes, Panel coverage

It was great to see so many of you at the 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference last month! In this newsletter, we report on the keynotes and include Reporter Boram Kim’s coverage of several of the panel discussions from the event. Our Digital Media Specialist,...
TEXAS STATE
MHA highlights $4.2 billion in community investments made by Michigan hospitals during first year of pandemic

The Michigan Health & Hospital Association’s (MHA) recently released 2022 Community Benefit Report highlights nearly $4.2 billion in investments made toward community services and programs among Michigan hospitals in FY 2020. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The report details...
MICHIGAN STATE

