Simi Valley, CA

kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County Inferno"

It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Remembering The 5 Freeway Tunnel Crash 15 Years Later

A trucker lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside the Interstate 5 Freeway Tunnel, sparking a deadly pile-up that killed two adults and one child in a 29-vehicle traffic collision 15 years ago. On Friday, Oct 12, 2007, the Newhall Pass 5 Freeway Tunnel Fire was triggered by a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Police Nab Suspects In Stolen Vehicle, But It Wasn't Easy

Port Hueneme police arrested two suspects who were in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t easy. It involved two foot pursuits, a vehicle pursuit, and an incident in which the suspect driver smashed the stolen pickup into several vehicles including a patrol car and a vehicle with a pregnant woman inside.
PORT HUENEME, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Littlerock bust nets $280k in illegal pot

PALMDALE — Two men were arrested, Oct. 6, after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department operation discovered an extensive illegal marijuana growing operation, worth an estimated $280,000, Sheriff’s officials reported. The operation was discovered when Organized Crime Task Force detectives, joined by members of the Special Enforcement...
LITTLEROCK, CA
CBS LA

Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic

California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Passenger Killed When Sedan Slams Into Semi on I-15

A teenager from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for unknown reasons near Old Highway...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Defend Yourself With A Non-Lethal Air Gun

Independent dealer for Byrna in Santa Clarita and the owner of UnGunn, Curt Waite sits down with KHTS co-news director, Jade Aubuchon to discuss Byrna and the benefits to owning a Byrna as opposed to a gun. In his words, Byrna is a “self defense product” in Santa Clarita designed...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Carjacking suspect arrested in Oxnard

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a series of carjacking attempts in Oxnard on Oct. 9. The original scene unfolded when Oxnard Police Department officers were initially called to the scene of an attempted carjacking on West Vineyard Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. They came in contact with a woman who detailed that the suspect held her at gunpoint and demanded she give him her vehicle. She reportedly refused those demands and ran into her apartment to call authorities. The suspect had fled before they arrived. However, a little over an hour later, police were again called for reports of a carjacking about three miles away on Forest Park Boulevard, where a man detailed that he had just had his vehicle taken by a man who held him at gunpoint. He also took his wallet, phone and a necklace. Investigators were able to determine that the suspect, Andrew Cornish, was allegedly connected to both incidents. They learned that Cornish was already in custody at Venture County Main Jail after he was arrested for two armed robberies on Oct. 10 and arrested again for the events on Oct. 9. Anyone with information was asked to contact Oxnard Police at (805) 486-6228.
OXNARD, CA

