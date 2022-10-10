Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
simivalley.org
Ventura County Elections Announces Ballot Drop Box and Voting Center Locations in Simi Valley
Ballots for the November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election were mailed to voters on Monday, October 10, 2022. Simi Valley Voters who would like to return their ballot to a Ballot Drop Box have options across the City. The Ballot Drop Boxes listed below will be available 24/7 from October 10, 2022 until November 8, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Santa Clarita Radio
Remembering The 5 Freeway Tunnel Crash 15 Years Later
A trucker lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside the Interstate 5 Freeway Tunnel, sparking a deadly pile-up that killed two adults and one child in a 29-vehicle traffic collision 15 years ago. On Friday, Oct 12, 2007, the Newhall Pass 5 Freeway Tunnel Fire was triggered by a...
Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Police Nab Suspects In Stolen Vehicle, But It Wasn't Easy
Port Hueneme police arrested two suspects who were in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t easy. It involved two foot pursuits, a vehicle pursuit, and an incident in which the suspect driver smashed the stolen pickup into several vehicles including a patrol car and a vehicle with a pregnant woman inside.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Antelope Valley Press
Littlerock bust nets $280k in illegal pot
PALMDALE — Two men were arrested, Oct. 6, after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department operation discovered an extensive illegal marijuana growing operation, worth an estimated $280,000, Sheriff’s officials reported. The operation was discovered when Organized Crime Task Force detectives, joined by members of the Special Enforcement...
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.
NBC San Diego
Passenger Killed When Sedan Slams Into Semi on I-15
A teenager from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for unknown reasons near Old Highway...
Santa Clarita Radio
Defend Yourself With A Non-Lethal Air Gun
Independent dealer for Byrna in Santa Clarita and the owner of UnGunn, Curt Waite sits down with KHTS co-news director, Jade Aubuchon to discuss Byrna and the benefits to owning a Byrna as opposed to a gun. In his words, Byrna is a “self defense product” in Santa Clarita designed...
High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Carjacking suspect arrested in Oxnard
Authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a series of carjacking attempts in Oxnard on Oct. 9. The original scene unfolded when Oxnard Police Department officers were initially called to the scene of an attempted carjacking on West Vineyard Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. They came in contact with a woman who detailed that the suspect held her at gunpoint and demanded she give him her vehicle. She reportedly refused those demands and ran into her apartment to call authorities. The suspect had fled before they arrived. However, a little over an hour later, police were again called for reports of a carjacking about three miles away on Forest Park Boulevard, where a man detailed that he had just had his vehicle taken by a man who held him at gunpoint. He also took his wallet, phone and a necklace. Investigators were able to determine that the suspect, Andrew Cornish, was allegedly connected to both incidents. They learned that Cornish was already in custody at Venture County Main Jail after he was arrested for two armed robberies on Oct. 10 and arrested again for the events on Oct. 9. Anyone with information was asked to contact Oxnard Police at (805) 486-6228.
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area
One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
Police arrest suspect in assault of 14-year-old at El Sereno Park
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday.
Comments / 0